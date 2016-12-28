New PA and Florio podcast is available

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 8:25 PM EST

Last week, due to a scheduling conflict (i.e., Paul Allen was too lazy to make time for it), there was no new episode of the PA and Florio podcast. This week, I was still salty about it.

The saltiness manifested itself in various ways, including a very real and prolonged argument regarding the Minnesota Mutiny That They Want Us To Think Was A Miscommunication.

We argued about other things, and on at least two occasions I nearly quit the podcast. I still might, because for as hard as Paul is to deal with when the Vikings are good, he’s 1,000 times worse when they stink.

Download the podcast at iTunes or audioBoom.