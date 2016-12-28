Next year’s Hall of Fame Game moved to Thursday night

The NFL finally found a way to get people to think Thursday night football was a good idea.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this morning that next year’s Hall of Fame Game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3, two days before the Class of 2017 enshrinement ceremony on the same field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
This year’s game had to be cancelled because of unplayable conditions, in part because of the short turnaround time between the Saturday night enshrinement and the Sunday game.
Crews were unable to get the field uncovered and painted with enough time for the paint to dry, and when clumps of paint and rubber pellets began to form, it became clear the Colts and Packers couldn’t play safely, so the game was canceled.
So the Hall eliminated another potential headache by putting the game first, and perhaps getting people to hang around an extra day in Canton.
I guess it’s a whole lot easier to cancel a Thursday night game than a weekend game… unless the NFL only needs to reimburse ticketholders one night of hotels & travel expenses instead of an entire weekend?
But I thought the NFL had nothing to do with this game…
is the field gonna be ready this time ?
Or maybe the headline should have been “If the HOF game is played next year it will be moved to Thursday night”.
Rumor has it that in the interest of player safety, the HOF game will be played in the parking lot.
Oh are they going to have a Hall of Fame game next year?