Next year’s Hall of Fame Game moved to Thursday night

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 11:45 AM EST
Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, rear, inspects the conditions at midfield of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium after an NFL preseason football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts was canceled due to the unsafe state of the field Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

The NFL finally found a way to get people to think Thursday night football was a good idea.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this morning that next year’s Hall of Fame Game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3, two days before the Class of 2017 enshrinement ceremony on the same field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

This year’s game had to be cancelled because of unplayable conditions, in part because of the short turnaround time between the Saturday night enshrinement and the Sunday game.

Crews were unable to get the field uncovered and painted with enough time for the paint to dry, and when clumps of paint and rubber pellets began to form, it became clear the Colts and Packers couldn’t play safely, so the game was canceled.

So the Hall eliminated another potential headache by putting the game first, and perhaps getting people to hang around an extra day in Canton.

10 Responses to “Next year’s Hall of Fame Game moved to Thursday night”
  1. jtbaudendistel says: Dec 28, 2016 11:48 AM

    Worse idea than when Taco Bell tried selling fries.

  2. pkrjones says: Dec 28, 2016 11:50 AM

    I guess it’s a whole lot easier to cancel a Thursday night game than a weekend game… unless the NFL only needs to reimburse ticketholders one night of hotels & travel expenses instead of an entire weekend?

  3. a1b24312 says: Dec 28, 2016 11:50 AM

    But I thought the NFL had nothing to do with this game…

  4. maust1013 says: Dec 28, 2016 11:53 AM

    “So the Hall eliminated another potential headache by putting the game first, and perhaps getting people to hang around an extra day in Canton.”

    Leave it to the NFL and HoF to try milking a disaster

  5. pioniere says: Dec 28, 2016 11:57 AM

    Hey NFL, no one will watch, just like every other Thursday night game.

  6. RegisHawk says: Dec 28, 2016 11:59 AM

    Hmm…when will they put the jerseys out for sale then?

  7. donbat67 says: Dec 28, 2016 12:01 PM

    is the field gonna be ready this time ?

  8. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 28, 2016 12:04 PM

    Or maybe the headline should have been “If the HOF game is played next year it will be moved to Thursday night”.

  9. piscataquis007 says: Dec 28, 2016 12:05 PM

    Rumor has it that in the interest of player safety, the HOF game will be played in the parking lot.

  10. whatevnfl says: Dec 28, 2016 12:18 PM

    Oh are they going to have a Hall of Fame game next year?

