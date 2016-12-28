NFL assistant coaches to work with East-West Shrine Game teams

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 11:02 AM EST

At the Senior Bowl each year, draft-eligible prospects on the two teams are coached by the staffs of NFL teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs and another of the postseason college showcases will now have NFL coaches involved as well.

The league and the East-West Shrine Game announced Wednesday that the coaching staffs for the two teams in that game will be filled out by NFL assistants that are not involved in the postseason. The NFL will also provide officials for the game.

At the Senior Bowl, two teams are selected to serve as the coaching staffs but the Shrine Game will work differently. Per the league’s release, teams will nominate coaches that will be evaluated by “a panel that includes NFL Football Operations staff, East-West Shrine Game leadership and two members of the NFL’s General Managers Advisory Committee.” Head coaches will be selected and they will select 12-person staffs from pool of nominees.

“The East-West Shrine Game is not only a showcase for tremendous athletes who have a dream of playing at the next level, it is also a venue for upwardly mobile coaches in the NFL,” NFL executive vice President of football operations Troy Vincent said. “This is an opportunity to further develop, evaluate and showcase our assistant coaches who may be our next generation of head coaches.”

This year’s game will be held in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 21. The Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama a week later.