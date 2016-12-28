NFL: Doug Martin was suspended for PED violation

A bizarre situation in Tampa keeps getting even more bizarre.
The statement from Buccaneers running back Doug Martin creates the distinct impression that he is starting a four-game suspension under the substance-abuse policy, and that he has developed a chemical dependency on one or more of the NFL’s recognized substances of abuse. In truth, however, his suspension didn’t arise under the substance-abuse policy.
According to the NFL, Martin violated the PED policy.
Adding to the confusion is the reality that the PED policy results in a four-game suspension for a first offense. For Martin to be at the point where he requires treatment, it implies a degree of usage that would have resulted in more than one violation.
Also, plenty of performance-enhancing substances typically don’t result in the creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana or other street drugs.
None of it changes the fact that Martin will miss the final game of 2016 and the first three games of 2017, or that the guarantee applicable to his 2017 base salary of $7 million has now disappeared. However, it’s clear that Martin is trying to create the impression that he was suspended for violating an antiquated substance-abuse policy and not for cheating.
Which means that this could be the new P.R. approach for players who previously had relied on simply claiming that they had taken a substance that, unbeknownst to them, contained a PED.
Marijuana does not create a “chemical dependency”. Cocaine and opiates do.
God Bless America, where doing drugs is more publicly acceptable than making yourself stronger.
Using marijuana as an example of a chemically addictive recreational drug was an odd way to go. Weed doesn’t cause chemical dependency like nicotine, opiates or drugs like cocaine do…
Ehh only weedheads say weed isnt addictive
Didn’t the Bucs sit him last week? Does that count towards his 4 game suspension?
Weed will be legal everywhere soon so all the posers who hold on to the prohibition era rules can stay dark.
Others have said it already but it needs to be repeated…you guys dropped the ball on marijuana.
If you want to be sports “journalists” you need to get the facts straight on anything and everything you write not just the sports portion of the story.
If you can’t get simple facts like this correct perhaps you should stick to reporting on the sports and just stay away from other issues.
First of all marijuana does not create a chemical dependency. Secondly it’s certainly not performance enhancing.
The league and media are only too happy to delve into the world of recreational weed which is now legal in eight states.
When will the focus be put on opioids and other injected pain killers? Those drugs are seriously addictive, but are distributed by NFL teams like they are skittles
Yep – dropped the ball on the MJ claim but Martin says he’s getting “treatment” and help and that doesn’t jive with a PED either.
Adderall is the only thing that makes sense to me that could be confused between the PED and substance abuse policies.
Amphetamines of any kind could be both a PED and require substance abuse treatment.
harrisonhits2 says:
Dec 28, 2016 4:57 PM
Marijuana does not create a “chemical dependency”. Cocaine and opiates do.
It does create a dependency, ask someone thats been smoking it for over 20 years to stop.
redislander10 says:
Dec 28, 2016 5:25 PM
Adderall is the only thing that makes sense to me that could be confused between the PED and substance abuse policies.
This. And/or other amphetamines, which fall under PED but are also used recreationally and are additive.
The rest of y’all act like weed and steroids are the only 2 drugs in the world…
He should have just mailed his PEDs to Manning’s wife.
I know more than one person who is addicted to weed and cannot function without it, and not because of any medicinal use.
