NFL: Doug Martin was suspended for PED violation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 4:53 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tries to break a tackle by Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

A bizarre situation in Tampa keeps getting even more bizarre.

The statement from Buccaneers running back Doug Martin creates the distinct impression that he is starting a four-game suspension under the substance-abuse policy, and that he has developed a chemical dependency on one or more of the NFL’s recognized substances of abuse. In truth, however, his suspension didn’t arise under the substance-abuse policy.

According to the NFL, Martin violated the PED policy.

Adding to the confusion is the reality that the PED policy results in a four-game suspension for a first offense. For Martin to be at the point where he requires treatment, it implies a degree of usage that would have resulted in more than one violation.

Also, plenty of performance-enhancing substances typically don’t result in the creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana or other street drugs.

None of it changes the fact that Martin will miss the final game of 2016 and the first three games of 2017, or that the guarantee applicable to his 2017 base salary of $7 million has now disappeared. However, it’s clear that Martin is trying to create the impression that he was suspended for violating an antiquated substance-abuse policy and not for cheating.

Which means that this could be the new P.R. approach for players who previously had relied on simply claiming that they had taken a substance that, unbeknownst to them, contained a PED.

26 Responses to “NFL: Doug Martin was suspended for PED violation”
  1. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 28, 2016 4:57 PM

    “Also, plenty of performance-enhancing substances typically don’t result in the creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana or other street drugs.”

    Marijuana does not create a “chemical dependency”. Cocaine and opiates do.

  2. lionsfanforsomereason says: Dec 28, 2016 4:58 PM

    “…creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana..” LOLOLOLOLOLOL

  3. wazu says: Dec 28, 2016 4:58 PM

    Sending out prayers that poor Doug Martin gets the help he needs to conquer his anabolic steroid addiction. #DougStrong

  4. briang123 says: Dec 28, 2016 4:58 PM

    God Bless America, where doing drugs is more publicly acceptable than making yourself stronger.

  5. teal379 says: Dec 28, 2016 4:59 PM

    Sooo – Betty Ford treats for roids now?

    How’s that work?

  6. jag1959 says: Dec 28, 2016 5:00 PM

    Gives a whole new definition to the term ‘muscle hamster’

  7. riderspantherssk says: Dec 28, 2016 5:05 PM

    Using marijuana as an example of a chemically addictive recreational drug was an odd way to go. Weed doesn’t cause chemical dependency like nicotine, opiates or drugs like cocaine do…

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: Dec 28, 2016 5:05 PM

    Whoops!

  9. dreadnok89 says: Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM

    Ehh only weedheads say weed isnt addictive

  10. thetroofishere says: Dec 28, 2016 5:10 PM

    Didn’t the Bucs sit him last week? Does that count towards his 4 game suspension?

  11. skoobyfl says: Dec 28, 2016 5:12 PM

    Weed will be legal everywhere soon so all the posers who hold on to the prohibition era rules can stay dark.

  12. imagoinin says: Dec 28, 2016 5:12 PM

    “The Muscle Hampster???” Ya don’t say….

  13. Fly Eagles Fly says: Dec 28, 2016 5:12 PM

    Others have said it already but it needs to be repeated…you guys dropped the ball on marijuana.

    If you want to be sports “journalists” you need to get the facts straight on anything and everything you write not just the sports portion of the story.

    If you can’t get simple facts like this correct perhaps you should stick to reporting on the sports and just stay away from other issues.

  14. nyneal says: Dec 28, 2016 5:13 PM

    And the beat goes on with these NFL druggies.

  15. thereisalwaysnextyear says: Dec 28, 2016 5:18 PM

    First of all marijuana does not create a chemical dependency. Secondly it’s certainly not performance enhancing.

  16. 6ball says: Dec 28, 2016 5:18 PM

    .
    ” Also, plenty of performance-enhancing substances typically don’t result in the creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana or other street drugs. ”

    ——–

    The league and media are only too happy to delve into the world of recreational weed which is now legal in eight states.

    When will the focus be put on opioids and other injected pain killers? Those drugs are seriously addictive, but are distributed by NFL teams like they are skittles
    .

  17. The Truth says: Dec 28, 2016 5:19 PM

    And the dirt bag floyd played after being arrested, the blood alcohol level of an entire frat party, asleep at the wheel endangering countless lives. Excellent

  18. teal379 says: Dec 28, 2016 5:20 PM

    Yep – dropped the ball on the MJ claim but Martin says he’s getting “treatment” and help and that doesn’t jive with a PED either.

  19. redislander10 says: Dec 28, 2016 5:25 PM

    Adderall is the only thing that makes sense to me that could be confused between the PED and substance abuse policies.

  20. beavertonsteve says: Dec 28, 2016 5:30 PM

    Adderall is the only thing that makes sense to me that could be confused between the PED and substance abuse policies.
    —-
    Amphetamines of any kind could be both a PED and require substance abuse treatment.

  21. ufanforreal says: Dec 28, 2016 5:32 PM

    harrisonhits2 says:
    Dec 28, 2016 4:57 PM

    “Also, plenty of performance-enhancing substances typically don’t result in the creation of a chemical dependency like marijuana or other street drugs.”

    Marijuana does not create a “chemical dependency”. Cocaine and opiates do.
    ——————————————————
    It does create a dependency, ask someone thats been smoking it for over 20 years to stop.

  22. Brandon in Northwest Suburbia says: Dec 28, 2016 5:33 PM

    redislander10 says:
    Dec 28, 2016 5:25 PM
    Adderall is the only thing that makes sense to me that could be confused between the PED and substance abuse policies.

    ——————————-

    This. And/or other amphetamines, which fall under PED but are also used recreationally and are additive.

    The rest of y’all act like weed and steroids are the only 2 drugs in the world…

  23. rcali says: Dec 28, 2016 5:37 PM

    Nooooo!!! Not the Muscle Hamster!

  24. exinsidetrader says: Dec 28, 2016 5:41 PM

    He should have just mailed his PEDs to Manning’s wife.

  25. davew128 says: Dec 28, 2016 5:43 PM

    I know more than one person who is addicted to weed and cannot function without it, and not because of any medicinal use.

  26. granadafan says: Dec 28, 2016 5:44 PM

    Nooooo!!! Not the Muscle Hamster!
    ==========================

    That should be Muscle* Hamster

    Cue the PR statement written by the lawyer that it merely a misunderstanding about a “supplement.

