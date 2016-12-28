Randy Edsall leaving Lions to return to UConn

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 12:12 PM EST

The Lions hired Randy Edsall as their director of football research/special projects in January, but they’ll need to find someone else to fill that role in 2017.

Edsall will be leaving the team to return to the University of Connecticut as their head coach. Edsall previously coached the Huskies from 1999-2010 — Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was a graduate assistant in Edsall’s first season — and led the team to its first appearance in a BCS bowl in his final season.

Edsall left to take the same job at the University of Maryland after than bowl game and earned some scorn in Storrs for flying directly to Maryland to take the job rather than telling his players that he would be moving on to another job.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said last summer that Edsall’s main focuses in his job with the team would be advanced scouting heading into games and clock management during them.