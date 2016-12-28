Report: Tom Coughlin interviewing with Jaguars Wednesday

Word over the weekend was that Tom Coughlin would talk to the Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy this week and it looks like Wednesday is the day for that conversation.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Coughlin is interviewing with the Jaguars about a second stint in Jacksonville. Coughlin was the first head coach in franchise history and coached them team from 1995 to 2002.
It didn’t take him long to get the team deep into the playoffs as they advanced to the AFC title game in his second season. They advanced to the postseason in each of the next three seasons and again went to the conference championship game in 1999.
The Jags haven’t had anything close to that kind of success since Coughlin was fired. That would make a return engagement work from a purely nostalgic aspect, but Coughlin’s demanding style may also be appealing after the Jaguars came into this year with expectations of a big step forward before watching them go unfulfilled under Gus Bradley.
With all that talent on the defensive side of the ball, this will be an excellent hire. Factor in a very weak AFC South and I could see the Jags winning this division next year with Terrific Tom at the helm.
Hard to believe a guy with 2 superbowl rings, and producing in the NY pressure cooker , and willing to work for a reasonable rate ( unlike Gruden or Cowher that think their 1 ring and TV experience is worth a blank check ) isn’t already coaching again.
Great move by Jags !
Dont do it Tom
Possibly long in the tooth to start from scratch?
I get that he’s a good coach and those are hard to come by but he’s inheriting a team that has been terrible for countless years, that does not have a QB, and he’s 70 years old.
I’m not saying this wouldn’t work out, but maybe you should go in a different direction.
AFC South is so weak, do it Jacksonville, hire him.
Coughlin hasn’t done anything except win 2 superbowls in the last decade or so… smart move Jags.