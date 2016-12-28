Report: Tom Coughlin interviewing with Jaguars Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 3:53 PM EST

Word over the weekend was that Tom Coughlin would talk to the Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy this week and it looks like Wednesday is the day for that conversation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Coughlin is interviewing with the Jaguars about a second stint in Jacksonville. Coughlin was the first head coach in franchise history and coached them team from 1995 to 2002.

It didn’t take him long to get the team deep into the playoffs as they advanced to the AFC title game in his second season. They advanced to the postseason in each of the next three seasons and again went to the conference championship game in 1999.

The Jags haven’t had anything close to that kind of success since Coughlin was fired. That would make a return engagement work from a purely nostalgic aspect, but Coughlin’s demanding style may also be appealing after the Jaguars came into this year with expectations of a big step forward before watching them go unfulfilled under Gus Bradley.