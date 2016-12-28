Report: Trevor Siemian to start Sunday, Paxton Lynch to play

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said on Monday that he wasn’t ready to name either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
He’s reportedly made that call, although it is one that will allow him to take a look at both quarterbacks in the team’s final game of the season.
Mike Klis of KUSA reports, via a player source, that the Broncos will stick with Siemian as their starter in Week 17 and that Lynch will also see playing time. Siemian has started 13 games this season and Lynch has started twice when injuries kept Siemian out of the lineup.
As a first-round pick selected this year with the knowledge that it might be a while before he was ready to play, it would seem to be almost certain that Lynch will be back with the Broncos next year. Siemian’s spot may not be as secure in the event the Broncos decide to bring in a veteran from elsewhere in hopes of improving an offense that collapsed along with Denver’s playoff hopes over the last few weeks.
The game plan is simple, run the ball and aim for Von Miller.
And the lounge chairs continue to slide across the deck on the U.S. Denver/Titantic.
joetoronto says:
Dec 28, 2016 11:48 AM
The game plan is simple, run the ball and aim for Von Miller.
This is SOOOO true! miller is a one trick pony that cant stop the run and can barely defend the pass!
most overrated player in the league!
I wouldnt go that far. Doesnt Miller lead the League in sacks or close to it? And didnt the Raiders have to bring in an extra o lineman and te to chip him in the first game. And wait, wasnt Miller the MVP of SB 50?
both are just a place holder until romo joins the team next year. dallas and the broncs work out a deal where dallas pays part of his salary
both are just a place holder until romo joins the team next year. dallas and the broncs work out a deal where dallas pays part of his salary
not a chance. Denver cant afford him and he wouldnt last 2 quarters with their O line. Denver wants to see what they have in their first round draft choice they traded up for, Patrick Lynch. Jury is still out on him but thus far hasnt looked promising.
Seem clear that Siemian is not the long term answer. No reason not to give Lynch a try on a meaningless game.
He’s an awesome pass rusher but he sucks against the run, and that’s what the conversation is about.
If that O-Line can’t keep a couple of 21 year olds upright, what chance do ya think Tony (my back is held together with duct tape and chicken wire) Romo have back there? Just sayin’..
One of the year’s funnier stories – Broncos try to repeat with no QB – hilarious!
Vegas has this game essentially at pick ’em and the over – under at 45. I smell a rat.
Correction :
That info was from their previous meeting
The line is still essentially even but the over – under is 40.5 (still high).
If Tony Romo couldn’t stay healthy behind the league’s best offensive line, how is going to do it playing behind the league’s worst offensive line in Denver? It will take few draft classes to fix that Denver’s offensive line, time that Denver’s core group and Romo don’t have.
Elway may as well bite the bullet and start rebuilding. He is no Belichick who manages to reload his team year after year. Elway has had really terrible draft choices, Montee Ball, Ty Sambraillo, Cody Lattimer, Sly Williams, Michael Schoelfield, just to name a few. Paxton Lynch looks like a bust for a first round pick that Elway traded up in the draft to get.
Probably a competition for back up next year. I would be surprised if they don’t bring in a more experienced QB, but it is really hard to evaluate QB or RB with this OL. They should use most of their draft picks on OL.
Seimian showed some promise this year. I think they should go into the offseason with open QB competition, possibly bring in a veteran into the mix.
Exactly my point
A one trick pony
Great pass rusher. Not great at other things
And MVP should have been for cheap shots
The Siemien/Paxton duo is gonna light up the overrated, fraudulent Raiders.
The Raiders should honestly be an 8-8 team but thru luck, and total flukes, found a way to get 11 wins.
Denver will knock them down to the 5 seed, and KC will take its rightful self in the 2 slot, and show America why THEE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS are the owners of the AFC West, and the next Super Bowl champion.
Kansas City Chiefs and Trump…….making America great again