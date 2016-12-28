Report: Trevor Siemian to start Sunday, Paxton Lynch to play

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 11:46 AM EST

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said on Monday that he wasn’t ready to name either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

He’s reportedly made that call, although it is one that will allow him to take a look at both quarterbacks in the team’s final game of the season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports, via a player source, that the Broncos will stick with Siemian as their starter in Week 17 and that Lynch will also see playing time. Siemian has started 13 games this season and Lynch has started twice when injuries kept Siemian out of the lineup.

As a first-round pick selected this year with the knowledge that it might be a while before he was ready to play, it would seem to be almost certain that Lynch will be back with the Broncos next year. Siemian’s spot may not be as secure in the event the Broncos decide to bring in a veteran from elsewhere in hopes of improving an offense that collapsed along with Denver’s playoff hopes over the last few weeks.