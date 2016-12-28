Richard Sherman declines to hold his weekly press conference

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 7:06 PM EST

When Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman expressed regret for threatening to ruin a reporter’s career following his Week 16 midweek press conference, Sherman said that his “[n]ext one should be fun.”

It was zero fun, sir.

Sherman refused to conduct a press conference on Wednesday. Via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com, Sherman explained his decision while talking to reporters from his locker.

“[I]t’s a privilege to have me up there,” Sherman said. “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

Reasonable minds may differ on that one. As to whether Sherman talking to reporters is a privilege, he’s incorrect. Making himself available to reporters is an obligation that goes along with the privilege of playing professional football.

He’s not required to appear at the podium every week. He can comply with the league’s media policy by answering questions once during the week in the locker room, and again after each game. As former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch proved, the responses don’t even have to be responsive.

The league only will fine players if there is a failure to appear. For Wednesday, Sherman arguably complied by explaining to reporters from his locker why he wasn’t conducting a session from the podium. He also addressed whether he was punished for last week’s behavior.

“Did you see me get punished?” Sherman said. “Did you ask the coach? What’d he say?”

Carroll said last week that the situation was handled internally. In the future, Sherman’s situation will be handled externally, and publicly, if he refuses to answer questions from reporters.