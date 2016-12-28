 Skip to content

Sims on IR, Martin not at Bucs’ practice

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 2:30 PM EST
The Buccaneers have placed running back Charles Sims on their injured-reserve list.

It’s the second trip to IR this season for Sims, who was activated in early December. It also adds another chapter to the team’s running back drama after Doug Martin was a healthy scratch last week.

Martin was excused from the team’s practice on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Fullback Austin Johnson was promoted from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the Bucs signed running back Russell Hansbrough off of the Giants’ practice squad.

The Bucs are still technically alive in the playoff race. It seems Martin is not in the team’s plans, so with Sims out it seems Jacquizz Rodgers, Petyon Barber and Hansbrough will be the team’s running backs for Sunday’s season finale.

