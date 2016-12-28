Stafford says he’ll stay aggressive, won’t blame finger

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 7:09 PM EST

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been wearing a glove in the last three games to protect his injured middle finger.

Stafford has thrown four interceptions and just one touchdown pass in those three games, but with the biggest game of the season ahead Stafford isn’t blaming the glove or the injury. He told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t believe the finger has been an issue.

“You look back at [the interceptions] and maybe the one vs. Chicago was a poor throw, behind him,” Stafford said, per ESPN.com. “For the most part, it’s been more [decision-making] or close [plays] here or there.”

Stafford threw an interception and lost a fumble last Monday against the Cowboys, who sacked him five times. Stafford said the interceptions are “something that obviously I’m trying to eliminate as much as possible while still staying aggressive.”

The Lions host the Packers Sunday night, and the winner of that game will win the NFC North. Stafford threw for 385 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 27-24 loss to the Packers in September.