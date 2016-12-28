Steelers list Coates, Green as limited

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 4:19 PM EST

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green and wide receiver Sammie Coates were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and for both that marks progress as the Steelers point towards the playoffs.

Both missed last week’s game vs. the Ravens, Green due to a concussion and Coates because of a hamstring injury. The Steelers aren’t playing for much this week but would like to have both available for the first round of the playoffs Jan. 7-8.

There had been extra concern surrounding Green’s Week 15 concussion because of his concussion history. He did not practice at all last week.

Coates has just one catch since October but has the ability to stretch a defense. He was added to the injury report last week then held out of the game after missing practice last Friday.

The Steelers plan to hold quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell out of Sunday’s regular season finale vs. the Browns. Roethlisberger, safety Mike Mitchell and tackle Marcus Gilbert were given the day off of practice Wednesday.