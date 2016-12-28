Titans move Marcus Mariota to injured reserve ahead of surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 7:46 AM EST

We knew that Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota’s season ended when he fractured his right fibula against the Jaguars last Saturday and the team formalized it on Tuesday.

Mariota was placed on injured reserve and Alex Tanney was promoted from the practice squad to serve as Matt Cassel’s backup for the season finale against the Texans. It’s the second year in a row that Tanney has been on the active roster for the final week of the year and he went 10-of-14 for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 17 last year.

Mariota will have surgery in Charlotte with Dr. Robert Anderson, who is expected to put a plate on the bone to provide stability during the healing process. Coach Mike Mularkey said earlier this week that he hopes Mariota will be on the field for organized team activities.

“I’m thinking that, because they start end of May, middle of May, go through June so at least he’ll be a part of some of the OTAs, I would think, but everybody’s different,” Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. “Every player’s recovery and pain tolerance, again I can’t speak for Marcus, but we’ll see how it goes with him.”

Mariota posted the seventh-most passing yards and fourth-most passing touchdowns in franchise history this season and his recovery timeline should have him healthy in more than enough time to try to move up those lists in 2017.