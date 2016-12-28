Tom Brady doesn’t practice on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 2:27 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t seem to be too affected by the thigh or knee issues that have landed him on the injury report in recent weeks and the Pats seem to be doing what they can to ensure things remain that way.

Brady was not present at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday in what’s likely a rest day as the Patriots get ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Brady was limited in practice all last week and listed as questionable with a thigh injury before playing well against the Jets in a 41-3 Patriots rout.

He wasn’t the only offensive player who played last week missing on Wednesday. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and running back Dion Lewis were also off the field while wide receiver Danny Amendola remained out after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Reports at the time of Amendola’s injury had him aiming for a return in the postseason.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested early this week that he wouldn’t be resting players for the sake of resting them, so it’s a good bet that Brady, Lewis and Mitchell will go on Sunday as long as they are back at practice this week.