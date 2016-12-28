Two interceptions help Malcolm Jenkins nab NFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 9:52 AM EST

The Giants clinched a playoff spot in Week 16, but they had to wait a couple of days after their own game before they knew they’d be in the postseason.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins helped create that wait. The Giants would have been in with a win over the Eagles last Thursday night, but they lost 24-19 in Philadelphia.

Jenkins intercepted Eli Manning twice during the game. He returned the first for a 34-yard touchdown that put Philly up 14-0 in the first quarter and the Eagles extended their lead to 24-16 after he picked Manning off in the fourth quarter. Jenkins has been named the NFC defensive player of the week as a result of his performance against the Giants.

It’s the second time Jenkins has been so honored since joining the Eagles. Brian Dawkins is the only other Eagles safety with multiple weekly defensive awards.