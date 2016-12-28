Video from Ray McDonald domestic violence case published

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2016, 5:45 AM EST

A video from an incident that resulted in former Bears and 49ers defensive tackle Ray McDonald being charged with domestic violence has been published by TMZ, the same outlet that first published the infamous Ray Rice domestic violence video.

The video is difficult to decipher and, unlike the Rice video, does not show McDonald hitting the woman. The audio does depict the woman crying, saying “get away from me” and repeatedly asking McDonald to leave. A man is also seen trying to pull McDonald away and heard asking him to stop.

The video ends with the woman running away from McDonald and locking herself in a bathroom.

The woman is the mother of McDonald’s child, who was a baby at the time, and was holding the child during the incident.

Police were called to McDonald’s house over alleged domestic violence incidents twice in 2014, but the 49ers stood by him. They eventually released McDonald, however, after he was named as a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Shockingly, the Bears signed McDonald in March of 2015 despite those incidents. McDonald was then arrested in May of 2015 on another domestic violence case, which is the incident depicted in the video, and that got him cut by the Bears. Two days later he was arrested once again for violating a restraining order.