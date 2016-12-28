Washington putting Donte Whitner on IR

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 4:54 PM EST

Washington’s injury depleted secondary has forced them to make a roster move, and perhaps start an experiment sooner rather than later.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Washington is putting safety Donte Whitner on injured reserve, and re-signing safety Josh Evans to fill his roster spot.

Whitner’s quadriceps injury was apparently sufficient to make them shelve him for a week or more, and could start the clock on a transition they were planning to put in place this offseason.

Rookie Su’a Cravens is coming back from an elbow injury, and they think his long-term home is at safety rather than linebacker. Whether they put him there this week with their playoff future on the line remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting concept for the long-term.