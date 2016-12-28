Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2016, 5:49 AM EST

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount has an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns, the first time a player has had that many rushing touchdowns in a season since LeSean McCoy had 17 in 2011.

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has been sacked an NFL-high 42 times.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi has four rushes of 40 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Jets K Nick Folk has had three field goals blocked, most in the NFL.

Ravens K Justin Tucker has an NFL-high 37 field goals, including 10-for-10 from 50 yards or longer.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown has an NFL-high 106 catches this season.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson is leading the NFL with 796 kickoff return yards.

Browns QB Cody Kessler has a passer rating of 92.3 this season; none of the Browns’ other quarterbacks have a passer rating over 80.

Texans QB Brock Osweiler threw 16 interceptions before being benched, backup QB Tom Savage hasn’t thrown an interception since replacing Osweiler.

Titans QB Matt Cassel will start for his sixth team on Sunday; he has previously started for the Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills and Cowboys.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is leading the NFL with 1,353 receiving yards this season.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles had a passer rating over 100 last week for the first time this season.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 497 punt return yards.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has an NFL-high 19 interceptions.

Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware has a career-low four sacks this season.

Raiders QB Matt McGloin has 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his four-year career.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is leading the NFL in rushing by more than 350 yards.

Giants QB Eli Manning’s numbers have declined across the board this season, with fewer yards and touchdowns and more interceptions than last year.

Eagles RB Darren Sproles has more rushing yards and more receiving yards than he had in either of his previous two seasons as an Eagle.

With 4,630 passing yards, Washington QB Kirk Cousins could be a big Week 17 away from 5,000 yards on the season.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL with 36 touchdown passes.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford has completed 71.3 percent of his passes this season, giving him a good chance at Drew Brees’s NFL record of 71.2 percent.

Bears QBs Matt Barkley and Brian Hoyer have been sacked a combined nine times while throwing 402 passes. Jay Cutler was sacked 17 times while throwing 137 passes.

Lions RB Zach Zenner had a career-high 92 yards from scrimmage on Monday night.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has 66 completions of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Saints QB Drew Brees has 248 passing first downs, most in the NFL.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has an NFL-high 77 receiving first downs this year.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has career lows in completion percentage, passer rating, yards per passing attempt and yards per rushing attempt this season.

Only one kickoff has been fair caught this season, by Arizona’s Patrick Peterson.

San Francisco’s Jeremy Kerley has fair caught 35 punts this season, by far the most in the NFL.

Rams RB Benny Cunningham has four kickoffs of 40 yards or longer, tied for the league lead.

Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner has an NFL-high 155 combined tackles.