As Jets were getting blown out, Brandon Marshall blew up

December 29, 2016, 6:12 AM EST

After the Jets’ 41-3 loss to the Patriots on Saturday, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said receiver Brandon Marshall should be embarrassed. Now we know why.

Marshall ranted at his teammates while they were losing 27-0 in the halftime locker room, according to ESPN, and not all his teammates liked it.

“When we’re getting blown out at halftime, there’s no reason to be fighting amongst each other,” Jets safety Calvin Pryor said. “I think that’s why guys were upset, because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots, instead of the Jets.”

Marshall said he was just trying to fire up his teammates.

“We were getting our butts kicked, and I was trying to get guys to respond, but not everyone responds to certain things the same way,” Marshall said.

On the field, the Jets look like they’ve quit in the last few weeks. So it may be a good thing that Marshall still cared enough to rant at his teammates. But not all of them appreciated it.