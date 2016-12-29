Barring a setback, RG3 will start at Pittsburgh Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 29, 2016, 1:05 PM EST

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III returned to practice Thursday and is on track to start Sunday’s season finale at Pittsburgh, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters.

Jackson said he’ll talk again with Griffin and the team’s medical staff before making a final decision but said Griffin will start if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Griffin suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s win over the Chargers. He cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to practice Thursday.

As was the case last week, Jackson said he won’t hesitate to play rookie Cody Kessler if Griffin struggles. On Wednesday, Jackson said the 1-14 Browns are playing to win and focused on the present even though they’ll lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft if they lose.