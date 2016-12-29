Belichick tells defensive players they’re not good enough for offense

Patriots coach Bill Belichick delivered a lengthy soliloquy at his press conference on Wednesday about a subject that may be sore with some of his defensive players.
Belichick said that most players who play defense do so because they were once on offense but weren’t good enough. As Belichick sees it, if you’re the best playmaker on offense, you’ll stay there. It’s the guys who aren’t quite as good on offense who become defensive players.
“I mean look, a lot of defensive players get moved [from] offense because they’re not good enough on offense, right? High school coaches, college coaches, if they have somebody better and you have another good player at that position, instead of stacking them up you just move them somewhere where he can get on the field quicker,” Belichick said. “If you’re a high school or college coach you’re not going to take your best running back and put him at – I mean it’d be rare to put him somewhere else. You’re going to give him the ball and let him be a productive scorer for you.”
Belichick said that on the line, it’s the opposite: The guys who end up on the offensive line are there because they weren’t fast enough to play on the defensive line.
“Most of those guys do get moved and most of the offensive linemen get moved from defense because they don’t run well enough,” Belichick said. “If they ran better they probably would play on defense because those guys are hard to find. So to see those players offensively that can run a four-nine, five-flat [40-yard dash] at those kinds of weights, most of them are first, second-round left tackles. That’s where most of them show up. That’s a premium position on offense so if you have that kind of an athlete you probably either play him on defense or you play him at left tackle. That’s where they go. I don’t think you move a defensive lineman to the offensive line unless you’re either going to move him to left tackle or, again, you have so many defensive lineman that you can afford to move him. Usually you move them because they don’t run well enough and offensively you move them because you have other guys that can catch the ball better, or more elusive runners, or more productive playmakers and then they move. Sometimes some guys find their spot right away and they stay in it.”
So if there are any cornerbacks hoping to lobby Belichick for a chance to touch the ball on offense, don’t bother.
“That’s a general statement,” Belichick said. “It’s not meant towards any specific player. Although I think most of the defensive players need to understand that the reason they don’t play offense is because they’re not good enough to play offense.”
GOAT
That’s cold bro
Bill is mind tricking again. There will be a defensive player get an offensive snap sometime in the playoffs.
Parcells told Ty Law the same thing when he wanted to play some offense. “If you could catch it, you’d be a receiver”.
Another quote from TERRY BRADSHAW [this one from the 1970s]
“If defensive backs could catch, thetyd be playing wide receiver.”
And this is why he’s the greatest coach of all time.
Jesus….
Was that necessary, Bill?
Classic Belichick. Makes the obvious sound brilliant…
That’s just Belichick’s way of firing up the Defense for the Miami game.
Nothing to see here,move along.
Sounds like someone wants his defense to have a chip on their shoulders and blow up opposing offenses.
Sure knows how to get his defense motivated before a game that many players likely view as mostly meaningless. BB needs a win to ensure the top seed.
This of course will be blown out of proportion because it’s Belichick.
“They [Patriots players] hate their coach.”
-Tom Jackson, idiot
Makes sense to me, and who am I to doubt BB.
belichick suck fest in 3…2..1
If Bill said it, it must be right! In Bill we trust.
Nothing nobody save a few reporters didnt already know.
#freealdon
This may leave some guys feeling a little salty, but it may also give them some extra motivation. Belichick is the GOAT head coach, like him or not.
That’s something that everyone intuitively understands as they watch high school wide receivers become defensive backs in college. I’m not sure what there is to be gained by saying it out loud, but no one has ever gained in reputation by second-guessing BB either.
He should go back to grunting at press conferences. Sounds like Cliff Craven on this one even if there is some truth to it.
Nelachick…
As usual BB is pretty accurate , thinking outside the box as others are reading this going ….” you know that makes sense”
Mike Vrabel was a notable exception. One of the weirder receiving stat lines in NFL history with 10rec and 10TDs.
If you heard the presser the comments made absolute sense in context but it’s Belichick so of course people are going to read something else into it. Just remember this is also the coach that had Troy Brown at DB and Mike Vrabel catching touchdown passes.
How has Mike Vrable not come up during this discussion?
Vrable was freaking MONEY as a TE. Every pass he caught was a TD. He was targeted 14 times and caught 10 of those passes all ten for TD’s.
While I agree with BB it also doesn’t mean you can’t be productive on both sides of the ball. (or all three phases of the game like BB so often says.)
I agree when it comes to the secondary and D-Line, but not so much when it comes to linebackers. I don’t think anyone on offense can play linebacker as well
He’s right
Belichick was far chattier than usual at yesterday’s press conference, and I am sure he regrets it already.
If you say so, Coach.
Always fun to listen a long Belichick statement when he feels like explaining any thought process he may have with regard to the game. Not that this one was eye-opening in any way, but it’s better than the one or two word grunts when he doesn’t care for questions regarding injuries, previous game decisions or the like.
Unlike the Hoody to go off on one like that. Somebody must have bending his ear ?
is he implying Deion Sanders couldnt have been a great WR?
This is fascinating. Listening to Belichick talk football is awesome. If only more reporters asked him good football questions.
Don’t entirely agree….The guy at LT is there because he’s 6’8″ and 350. The DT, while faster, isn’t playing LT because he’s only 6’5″ and 300. Size differentiates between DL and OL determine where they go, not just 40 times.
GOAT GM and Coach
As a coach with over 15 years experience myself… He is right to a certain extent..Slower Dline get moved to Oline in most cases. However, in all other cases this is not true whatsoever. For example: IF you have a linebacker that is fast and hits like a truck- you do not move him to running back.
Always fun to listen a long Belichick statement when he feels like explaining any thought process he may have with regard to the game. Not that this one was eye-opening in any way, but it’s better than the one or two word grunts when he doesn’t care for questions regarding injuries, previous game decisions or the like.
———-
Um, would you like to waste time answering dopey questions everyday and fending off baiting questions at the same time?
No, you wouldn’t.
Pats fans LOVE how BB handles the intrusive and sneaky Boston media.
Bill is just saying that to be funny. It actually applies more to high school. If Bill actually believes this, he would put his WRs in at CB when the game is on the line. I don’t think it was WR that picked off Russell Wilson on the goal line in the super bowl. BB is pulling our leg. The best athlete to ever play the game is Deion Sanders. They used to put him in at WR with the game on the line.
McCourty’s presser after was terrific. He agreed essentially with BB about the skill set of defensive players. He also reminded the reporters that defensive players like the physical aspect of the game and that offensive skill position players are rarely as physical as defensive players and those that are really stand out.
It was one of the more entertaining Wednesday media sessions in a while.
There was no acrimony.
Somebody better tell Vrabel and Troy Brown they suck…..
Not to take away from BB (he is one of the best coaches ever), but this isn’t exactly ground breaking news…everybody with an ounce of football intelligence knows this..
Pats D feeling a little chesty?
Time for a serving of humble pie ala chef Belichick, not always delicious but certainly nutritious…
I don’t know if BB said this because he was feeling expansive or trying to play some mind games. I am betting, though, that Deion Sanders will be losing his mind over it and that should be hilarious.
As usual a long line of sheep form bleating in unison …..BB is the goat we are the faithful sheep who worship at his feet. Amusing to watch.
“Parcells told Ty Law the same thing when he wanted to play some offense. “If you could catch it, you’d be a receiver”.”
Lol Ty caught quite a few passes from Peyton Manning.
If you cant win legitimatly…………then CHEAT.
~Bill Belichik~
And, coaches who cheat are GOAT only to those who have very low standards for greatness. (Unless they mean greatest cheater of all time, in which case they’re right.)
” absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence” retorted a former Secretary of Defense. Feeling sorry for the Fins this weekend… a definite “known known”