Belichick tells defensive players they’re not good enough for offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 9:42 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 02: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during during the second half against a game with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick delivered a lengthy soliloquy at his press conference on Wednesday about a subject that may be sore with some of his defensive players.

Belichick said that most players who play defense do so because they were once on offense but weren’t good enough. As Belichick sees it, if you’re the best playmaker on offense, you’ll stay there. It’s the guys who aren’t quite as good on offense who become defensive players.

“I mean look, a lot of defensive players get moved [from] offense because they’re not good enough on offense, right? High school coaches, college coaches, if they have somebody better and you have another good player at that position, instead of stacking them up you just move them somewhere where he can get on the field quicker,” Belichick said. “If you’re a high school or college coach you’re not going to take your best running back and put him at – I mean it’d be rare to put him somewhere else. You’re going to give him the ball and let him be a productive scorer for you.”

Belichick said that on the line, it’s the opposite: The guys who end up on the offensive line are there because they weren’t fast enough to play on the defensive line.

“Most of those guys do get moved and most of the offensive linemen get moved from defense because they don’t run well enough,” Belichick said. “If they ran better they probably would play on defense because those guys are hard to find. So to see those players offensively that can run a four-nine, five-flat [40-yard dash] at those kinds of weights, most of them are first, second-round left tackles. That’s where most of them show up. That’s a premium position on offense so if you have that kind of an athlete you probably either play him on defense or you play him at left tackle. That’s where they go. I don’t think you move a defensive lineman to the offensive line unless you’re either going to move him to left tackle or, again, you have so many defensive lineman that you can afford to move him. Usually you move them because they don’t run well enough and offensively you move them because you have other guys that can catch the ball better, or more elusive runners, or more productive playmakers and then they move. Sometimes some guys find their spot right away and they stay in it.”

So if there are any cornerbacks hoping to lobby Belichick for a chance to touch the ball on offense, don’t bother.

“That’s a general statement,” Belichick said. “It’s not meant towards any specific player. Although I think most of the defensive players need to understand that the reason they don’t play offense is because they’re not good enough to play offense.”

47 Responses to “Belichick tells defensive players they’re not good enough for offense”
  1. bostonstrippers says: Dec 29, 2016 9:46 AM

    GOAT

  2. holla2626 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:46 AM

    That’s cold bro

  3. littleseizures says: Dec 29, 2016 9:47 AM

    Bill is mind tricking again. There will be a defensive player get an offensive snap sometime in the playoffs.

  4. edzo82270 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:48 AM

    Parcells told Ty Law the same thing when he wanted to play some offense. “If you could catch it, you’d be a receiver”.

  5. lastwordonpft says: Dec 29, 2016 9:48 AM

    Another quote from TERRY BRADSHAW [this one from the 1970s]
    “If defensive backs could catch, thetyd be playing wide receiver.”

  6. babyjunkie says: Dec 29, 2016 9:49 AM

    And this is why he’s the greatest coach of all time.

  7. bonitalocal says: Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM

    Jesus….
    Was that necessary, Bill?

  8. dwinsgames says: Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM

    Classic Belichick. Makes the obvious sound brilliant…

  9. mannyiac says: Dec 29, 2016 9:53 AM

    That’s just Belichick’s way of firing up the Defense for the Miami game.
    Nothing to see here,move along.

  10. arpy911 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:53 AM

    Sounds like someone wants his defense to have a chip on their shoulders and blow up opposing offenses.

  11. Kolo Jezdec says: Dec 29, 2016 9:53 AM

    Sure knows how to get his defense motivated before a game that many players likely view as mostly meaningless. BB needs a win to ensure the top seed.

  12. shadywarrior says: Dec 29, 2016 9:53 AM

    This of course will be blown out of proportion because it’s Belichick.
    “They [Patriots players] hate their coach.”
    -Tom Jackson, idiot

  13. bobC927 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:53 AM

    Makes sense to me, and who am I to doubt BB.

  14. edon8334 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:54 AM

    belichick suck fest in 3…2..1

  15. rjp1130 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:54 AM

    If Bill said it, it must be right! In Bill we trust.

  16. pastoraider says: Dec 29, 2016 9:55 AM

    Nothing nobody save a few reporters didnt already know.
    #freealdon

  17. bradygirl12 says: Dec 29, 2016 9:59 AM

    This may leave some guys feeling a little salty, but it may also give them some extra motivation. Belichick is the GOAT head coach, like him or not.

  18. jim699 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:00 AM

    That’s something that everyone intuitively understands as they watch high school wide receivers become defensive backs in college. I’m not sure what there is to be gained by saying it out loud, but no one has ever gained in reputation by second-guessing BB either.

  19. kenberthiaume says: Dec 29, 2016 10:02 AM

    He should go back to grunting at press conferences. Sounds like Cliff Craven on this one even if there is some truth to it.

  20. silvernblacksabbath says: Dec 29, 2016 10:03 AM

    Nelachick…

  21. TB12RALLYCRY says: Dec 29, 2016 10:03 AM

    As usual BB is pretty accurate , thinking outside the box as others are reading this going ….” you know that makes sense”

  22. veddermn8 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:03 AM

    Mike Vrabel was a notable exception. One of the weirder receiving stat lines in NFL history with 10rec and 10TDs.

  23. maust1013 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:03 AM

    If you heard the presser the comments made absolute sense in context but it’s Belichick so of course people are going to read something else into it. Just remember this is also the coach that had Troy Brown at DB and Mike Vrabel catching touchdown passes.

  24. factschecker says: Dec 29, 2016 10:04 AM

    How has Mike Vrable not come up during this discussion?

    Vrable was freaking MONEY as a TE. Every pass he caught was a TD. He was targeted 14 times and caught 10 of those passes all ten for TD’s.

    While I agree with BB it also doesn’t mean you can’t be productive on both sides of the ball. (or all three phases of the game like BB so often says.)

  25. brenenostler says: Dec 29, 2016 10:06 AM

    I agree when it comes to the secondary and D-Line, but not so much when it comes to linebackers. I don’t think anyone on offense can play linebacker as well

  26. morgusthemagnificent says: Dec 29, 2016 10:08 AM

    He’s right

  27. carloswlassiter says: Dec 29, 2016 10:08 AM

    Belichick was far chattier than usual at yesterday’s press conference, and I am sure he regrets it already.

  28. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Dec 29, 2016 10:09 AM

    If you say so, Coach.

  29. ikeclanton says: Dec 29, 2016 10:10 AM

    Always fun to listen a long Belichick statement when he feels like explaining any thought process he may have with regard to the game. Not that this one was eye-opening in any way, but it’s better than the one or two word grunts when he doesn’t care for questions regarding injuries, previous game decisions or the like.

  30. fishyinalittledishy says: Dec 29, 2016 10:13 AM

    Unlike the Hoody to go off on one like that. Somebody must have bending his ear ?

  31. ryder09 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:13 AM

    is he implying Deion Sanders couldnt have been a great WR?

  32. najacoo22 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:14 AM

    This is fascinating. Listening to Belichick talk football is awesome. If only more reporters asked him good football questions.

  33. helldog33 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:15 AM

    Don’t entirely agree….The guy at LT is there because he’s 6’8″ and 350. The DT, while faster, isn’t playing LT because he’s only 6’5″ and 300. Size differentiates between DL and OL determine where they go, not just 40 times.

  34. tylawspick6 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:16 AM

    GOAT GM and Coach

  35. goldtooth80 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:17 AM

    As a coach with over 15 years experience myself… He is right to a certain extent..Slower Dline get moved to Oline in most cases. However, in all other cases this is not true whatsoever. For example: IF you have a linebacker that is fast and hits like a truck- you do not move him to running back.

  36. tylawspick6 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:17 AM

    Always fun to listen a long Belichick statement when he feels like explaining any thought process he may have with regard to the game. Not that this one was eye-opening in any way, but it’s better than the one or two word grunts when he doesn’t care for questions regarding injuries, previous game decisions or the like.

    ———-

    Um, would you like to waste time answering dopey questions everyday and fending off baiting questions at the same time?

    No, you wouldn’t.

    Pats fans LOVE how BB handles the intrusive and sneaky Boston media.

  37. tonebones says: Dec 29, 2016 10:18 AM

    Bill is just saying that to be funny. It actually applies more to high school. If Bill actually believes this, he would put his WRs in at CB when the game is on the line. I don’t think it was WR that picked off Russell Wilson on the goal line in the super bowl. BB is pulling our leg. The best athlete to ever play the game is Deion Sanders. They used to put him in at WR with the game on the line.

  38. justafanofnfl says: Dec 29, 2016 10:18 AM

    McCourty’s presser after was terrific. He agreed essentially with BB about the skill set of defensive players. He also reminded the reporters that defensive players like the physical aspect of the game and that offensive skill position players are rarely as physical as defensive players and those that are really stand out.

    It was one of the more entertaining Wednesday media sessions in a while.

    There was no acrimony.

  39. oldtrix says: Dec 29, 2016 10:19 AM

    Somebody better tell Vrabel and Troy Brown they suck…..

  40. georgeremus says: Dec 29, 2016 10:21 AM

    Not to take away from BB (he is one of the best coaches ever), but this isn’t exactly ground breaking news…everybody with an ounce of football intelligence knows this..

  41. churchofthehoody says: Dec 29, 2016 10:21 AM

    Pats D feeling a little chesty?

    Time for a serving of humble pie ala chef Belichick, not always delicious but certainly nutritious…

  42. remizak says: Dec 29, 2016 10:21 AM

    I don’t know if BB said this because he was feeling expansive or trying to play some mind games. I am betting, though, that Deion Sanders will be losing his mind over it and that should be hilarious.

  43. Nofoolnodrool says: Dec 29, 2016 10:25 AM

    As usual a long line of sheep form bleating in unison …..BB is the goat we are the faithful sheep who worship at his feet. Amusing to watch.

  44. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 29, 2016 10:25 AM

    “Parcells told Ty Law the same thing when he wanted to play some offense. “If you could catch it, you’d be a receiver”.”

    Lol Ty caught quite a few passes from Peyton Manning.

  45. iamsmarterthanall says: Dec 29, 2016 10:27 AM

    If you cant win legitimatly…………then CHEAT.

    ~Bill Belichik~

  46. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Dec 29, 2016 10:27 AM

    And, coaches who cheat are GOAT only to those who have very low standards for greatness. (Unless they mean greatest cheater of all time, in which case they’re right.)

  47. tlishus says: Dec 29, 2016 10:29 AM

    ” absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence” retorted a former Secretary of Defense. Feeling sorry for the Fins this weekend… a definite “known known”

