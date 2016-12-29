Buccaneers players surprised by Doug Martin’s issues

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 3:50 PM EST

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was suspended four games by the league for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy on Wednesday and Martin revealed that he will enter a treatment facility to “receive the help I need.”

In his statement, Martin also said that he tried to push through his issues on his own, but learned that he “cannot win these personal battles alone.” On Thursday, Martin’s teammates said that they were surprised to learn about Martin’s struggles and that they will support him as he tries to find a better path.

“I’m just glad he saw a situation where he needed help and he went and did it,” center Evan Smith said, via ESPN.com. “A lot of us in the league, maybe our egos, our personalities, us thinking how we’ve gotten where we [are] — we’ve done it on our own, we’ve done it through hard work. It takes a big man to step up and say, ‘I need help.’ Sometimes those issues are bigger than we can [overcome] as a football player, as an athlete. [These] are common problems that people deal with in real life.”

Whether Martin will be back in Tampa next season may be up in the air as his suspension voids the $7 million in guaranteed money he was set to make next season. Those decisions will come, but Martin’s more immediate concern is with his own health.