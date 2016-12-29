Carson Wentz buys shotguns for his offensive line

As it turns out, Josh Huff was right. Or at least closer to being accurate when the former Eagles wideout said: “What professional athlete don’t have a gun?”
The Eagles offensive line does now, anyway as a result of the generosity of quarterback Carson Wentz.
Rather than give out luggage or electronics (or gloves like that cheapskate Dan Marino) as gifts for his blockers, Wentz bought his offensive linemen each a personalized Beretta shotgun, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.
“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” guard Allen Barbre said. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”
Wentz is an avid hunter, which is much easier in North Dakota than in Philadelphia. But now even the city bound players have something new to enjoy.
“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” rookie tackle Isaac Seumalo. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”
Hopefully those lessons include safe handling and storage, and a reminder to never take them to the airport like Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham.
I hope his act of generosity doesn’t backfire.
WTF!?
Are you allowed to gift someone with a shotgun?! Isn’t that a pretty big loophole in your already lenient weapons regulation?
Not a bad gift at all. I’d be happy as hell if someone bought me a new gun
It’s a nice day for a white wedding.
Wentz is an avid hunter, which is much easier in North Dakota than in Philadelphia.
Not really!!!
Personalized Beretta? That’s a righteous gift.
I’m a BIG proponent of the Second Amendment (SA) and I support folks right to bear arms; I’m NOT talking about fully automatic weapons. The shotgun is the BEST thing for home protection because just the sound of racking it will get any criminal’s attention. I know some of you don’t like the SA and believe only law enforcement or the military should own ANY firearms. Guns are hard to buy in France and just like here, fully automatic weapons are illegal. But haven’t the French been hit several times in the last two years with FULLY automatic weapons?
NO ONE will protect you as well as yourself. And when seconds count, the police are minutes away.
byeeaglesbye
Glorious! We get to watch liberals heads explode.
that should improve his protection ….
Redneck Christmas
They must have been blown away when they opened the box.
Idiot
Some of you watch entirely too much TV. LOL!
“margoadams says:
Dec 29, 2016 8:35 AM
Glorious! We get to watch liberals heads explode.”
Not really this Liberal would love to get a Custom made Beretta Shotgun. Very cool gift well done Mr. Wentz.
And in other news, Carson Wentz arrested, facing 5 felony counts of straw weapons purchases for his linemen….
I hope he did the transfers correctly.
Berettas a very, very nice shotguns. Philly is about the worst place to own one, unfortunately, from an overreaching government regulation perspective. The rest of PA will let the guys enjoy using them properly.
I hope he consulted with his lawyers before giving shotguns as gifts. There have been people arrested for the same act, in some locations , this is considered a “straw purchase”, where , someone legal buys for someone illegal. Hopefully, he gave them the $$ so they could go pick their personalized shotguns up after they filled out the required 4473 background check forms
Anybody that wants to sack Huff from now on, better be prepared to pay the price…lol..
For TV buffs this is the same gift Tony Soprano got for his father-in-law for his 75th birthday and his father-in-law’s jealous friend told him they never export the best pieces.
Still a pretty cool gift in both cases.
“The shotgun is the BEST thing for home protection because just the sound of racking it will get any criminal’s attention.”
Just FYI, the shotguns in question (Silver Pigeon) don’t make a “racking” noise as they are over/under double barrel models. Other than the actual discharge the only noise they make is the rather quiet sounds of opening and closing the break open action to eject/load shells. Of course I can’t imagine anyone purchasing a Beretta over/under (and engraving it) with the primary purpose of home defense.
lewsblues says:
Dec 29, 2016 8:43 AM
that should improve his protection ….
—-
That is so bad yet so funny!!!!
Well done🙂
I believe in gun control: i.e. – background checks, registration, gun locks for storage, proper training on safe use, no fully auto weapons….. you know common sense stuff that even many NRA members agree with.
Having said all of this, and being an eagles fan (for the sake of honesty) I have zero problem with this. These weapons are beautiful target guns for the range or display. They would probable work fantastically for hunting but I don’t know if you want to take a beautiful personalized beretta shotgun into the woods for a day with the various wet, dirty, muddy conditions.
All QBs buy gifts for their linemen – for Wentz a young man from North Dakota who enjoys hunting and shooting this gift makes perfect sense. Nobody would write an article about Marcus Mariota buying his line surfboards – unless to say it would be funny watching 300lbs men on surfboards…. how is this all that much different. Provided the proper paperwork is done there is nothing wrong and a lot that fits great with team bonding.