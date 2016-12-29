Carson Wentz buys shotguns for his offensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 6:18 AM EST

As it turns out, Josh Huff was right. Or at least closer to being accurate when the former Eagles wideout said: “What professional athlete don’t have a gun?”

The Eagles offensive line does now, anyway as a result of the generosity of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Rather than give out luggage or electronics (or gloves like that cheapskate Dan Marino) as gifts for his blockers, Wentz bought his offensive linemen each a personalized Beretta shotgun, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” guard Allen Barbre said. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”

Wentz is an avid hunter, which is much easier in North Dakota than in Philadelphia. But now even the city bound players have something new to enjoy.

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” rookie tackle Isaac Seumalo. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

Hopefully those lessons include safe handling and storage, and a reminder to never take them to the airport like Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham.