Coroner: Rashaan Salaam’s death ruled suicide

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 3:09 PM EST

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back Rashaan Salaam’s shooting death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Boulder County (Colorado) coroner’s office.

Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, the report said Salaam “reportedly has a history of depression and recent life stressors,” and a blood-alcohol concentration of .250 at the time of his death. There was also evidence of THC (the intoxicating compound in marijuana) present in his bloodstream.

Salaam’s brother, Jabali Alaji, said Salaam suffered from memory loss, depression and vision problems. He also said a note which was found at the scene “was very short, . . . but it explained a lot.”

The former first-round pick spent four years in the NFL, with the Bears and Browns before injuries cut his career short.