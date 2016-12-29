 Skip to content

Cowboys cut wide receiver Vince Mayle

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 5:12 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys tries to get past Johnson Bademosi #29 of the Detroit Lions as Vince Mayle #16 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

If the Cowboys are hesitant about putting Tony Romo on the field this week, part of the reason stems from the injuries on the offensive line.

Those injuries have cost another Cowboy his job.

The Cowboys announced they had released wide receiver Vince Mayle, the former Browns fourth-rounder who has been on and off their roster this year.

They will ostensibly use the roster spot to add to their line depth. With left tackle Tyron Smith expected to miss this week’s game with a knee sprain and guard Ronald Leary not practicing with a back problem, they are a little short up front.

Emmett Cleary replaced Smith last week, since normal backup Chaz Green is already on IR.

