Cowboys cut wide receiver Vince Mayle

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 5:12 PM EST

If the Cowboys are hesitant about putting Tony Romo on the field this week, part of the reason stems from the injuries on the offensive line.

Those injuries have cost another Cowboy his job.

The Cowboys announced they had released wide receiver Vince Mayle, the former Browns fourth-rounder who has been on and off their roster this year.

They will ostensibly use the roster spot to add to their line depth. With left tackle Tyron Smith expected to miss this week’s game with a knee sprain and guard Ronald Leary not practicing with a back problem, they are a little short up front.

Emmett Cleary replaced Smith last week, since normal backup Chaz Green is already on IR.