DeMarcus Ware set for surgery on ruptured disc in back

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 2:54 PM EST

Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware has a significant back injury, raising questions about his future in the NFL.

Ware has a ruptured disc in his back and will have surgery on Friday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said today.

It was already known that Ware would miss Sunday’s season finale, but the fact that he requires surgery is new information that may cause some pessimism about his future. Ware will turn 35 in the offseason and is coming off a season in which he had a career-low four sacks. If you’re a player in his 30s coming off back surgery and a career-worst season, the writing is on the wall.

Ware becomes a free agent this offseason. He may look around and see if any teams are interested in his services, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he finds that there simply isn’t a market for him, and he wraps up a great career.