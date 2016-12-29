 Skip to content

DeMarcus Ware set for surgery on ruptured disc in back

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 2:54 PM EST
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field smiling and holding a football after recovering a fumble to end the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in favor of the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos beat the Bengals 20-17 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware has a significant back injury, raising questions about his future in the NFL.

Ware has a ruptured disc in his back and will have surgery on Friday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said today.

It was already known that Ware would miss Sunday’s season finale, but the fact that he requires surgery is new information that may cause some pessimism about his future. Ware will turn 35 in the offseason and is coming off a season in which he had a career-low four sacks. If you’re a player in his 30s coming off back surgery and a career-worst season, the writing is on the wall.

Ware becomes a free agent this offseason. He may look around and see if any teams are interested in his services, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he finds that there simply isn’t a market for him, and he wraps up a great career.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
2 Responses to “DeMarcus Ware set for surgery on ruptured disc in back”
  1. 6ball says: Dec 29, 2016 3:18 PM

    .
    Elway rolled the salary cap dice and won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. Now, the bill is coming due. They have many issues on offense while the defense has just gotten a year older and could also use some new blood too.

    If Elway can right the ship and retool the Broncos on the fly, it will be a testament to his GM skills. The first time around he basically just signed a bunch of guys.
    .

  2. maust1013 says: Dec 29, 2016 3:26 PM

    Normally this would be where a Broncos troll would insert something about a player being ‘soft’

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!