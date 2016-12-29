 Skip to content

Dontari Poe’s throw was either going to be a touchdown or land in the fourth row

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 8:00 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Christmas night, a large man in red delivered a present by dropping it through a proverbial chimney and into the hands of tight end Demetrius Harris. So what would have happened if Wildcat quarterback Dontari Poe had seen that Harris wasn’t open?

As Poe explained on Thursday’s PFT Live, the ball would have been thrown into the fourth row. That that would have given a fan a very memorable present.

Instead, the ball was retrieved by Poe and given to his mother for safekeeping. With a pair of touchdown runs (one last year, one this year), Poe now needs only a touchdown reception to complete the Trifecta.

For more from Poe (including his reaction to the perception that the touchdown pass amounted to rubbing it in), check out the full interview.

3 Responses to “Dontari Poe’s throw was either going to be a touchdown or land in the fourth row”
  1. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Dec 29, 2016 8:14 PM

    Talib didn’t know whether to shove his own teammates or shoot himself in the leg when Poe tossed that ball for a TD like he was throwing a piece of trash into a garbage can. Funny stuff.

  2. r502 says: Dec 29, 2016 8:16 PM

    I am sure that punk job went over well with Denver player. You just know that one won’t be far from their minds the next time they play. There is nothing worse than piling on and embarrassing your opponent after the outcome is clear, but a big fat D lineman heaving the ball for a TD to rub it in will be paid back in full dirty spades and then some if Talib and Ward have it their way.

  3. karmathaitch says: Dec 29, 2016 8:26 PM

    Bravo young man, Bravo! Lol

