Dontari Poe’s throw was either going to be a touchdown or land in the fourth row

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 8:00 PM EST

On Christmas night, a large man in red delivered a present by dropping it through a proverbial chimney and into the hands of tight end Demetrius Harris. So what would have happened if Wildcat quarterback Dontari Poe had seen that Harris wasn’t open?

As Poe explained on Thursday’s PFT Live, the ball would have been thrown into the fourth row. That that would have given a fan a very memorable present.

Instead, the ball was retrieved by Poe and given to his mother for safekeeping. With a pair of touchdown runs (one last year, one this year), Poe now needs only a touchdown reception to complete the Trifecta.

For more from Poe (including his reaction to the perception that the touchdown pass amounted to rubbing it in), check out the full interview.