Drew Brees “absolutely” expects Sean Payton back in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 8:41 AM EST

Saints coach Sean Payton’s future with the team has been a frequent target of speculation in recent years and it has come up again this year.

There’s been talk about the possibility of Payton going to the Rams in a trade despite Payton saying this summer that he believes the Saints job will be his last and the presence of a contract with the Saints that runs through the 2020 season. Count quarterback Drew Brees among those who think that Payton will be staying exactly where he is.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’ve heard some of the same stuff that I heard last year, and I felt like I had a pretty good feeling last year. And I don’t see why it would be any different this year.”

If things are going to be any different this year, it probably won’t be long after the Saints wrap up their season against the Falcons that we’ll know about it. For now, though, there remains more smoke than fire on the Payton leaving New Orleans front.