Ex-NFL safety Keion Carpenter dies at 39

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 29, 2016, 12:44 PM EST
CHICAGO - DECEMBER 18: Safety Keion Carpenter #29 of the Atlanta Falcons fumbles after intercepting a pass by Rex Grossman #8 of the Chicago Bears on December 18, 2005 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter has died at 39 after being injured in a fall, his family confirmed.

Carpenter played for the Bills from 1999-2001 and for the Falcons from 2002-05. He started 61 of 83 career games and had 14 career interceptions.

He fractured two vertebrae in an on-field collision in 2003 and required spinal fusion surgery. He returned to play in the 2005 season before retiring in 2006.

In a statement released by the university, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer said Carpenter “was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s” and said Carpenter “had a heart of gold.”

6 Responses to “Ex-NFL safety Keion Carpenter dies at 39”
  1. jcozumel says: Dec 29, 2016 12:54 PM

    RIP Keion

  2. kane337 says: Dec 29, 2016 12:55 PM

    Oh man that’s sad news. Gone far too soon. RIP Keion Carpenter.

  3. eazeback says: Dec 29, 2016 1:00 PM

    wow! extremely sad news…

    prayers up

  4. i thumbs down your comment says: Dec 29, 2016 1:06 PM

    Wow, died running around with his son… that’s awful.
    Tragic story.

  5. TheDPR says: Dec 29, 2016 1:09 PM

    He was a great guy by all accounts. Will be missed.
    The Carpenter House shows the kind of heart he had. RIP.

  6. stillers213 says: Dec 29, 2016 1:17 PM

    Wow such a strange and sad accident to have while running with your child. RIP sir.

