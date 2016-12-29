Ex-NFL safety Keion Carpenter dies at 39

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 29, 2016, 12:44 PM EST

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter has died at 39 after being injured in a fall, his family confirmed.

Carpenter played for the Bills from 1999-2001 and for the Falcons from 2002-05. He started 61 of 83 career games and had 14 career interceptions.

He fractured two vertebrae in an on-field collision in 2003 and required spinal fusion surgery. He returned to play in the 2005 season before retiring in 2006.

In a statement released by the university, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer said Carpenter “was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s” and said Carpenter “had a heart of gold.”