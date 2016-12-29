Hackenberg says he’s ready, but Jets probably won’t play him

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 12:30 PM EST

The Jets will start Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday, a somewhat odd decision given that Fitzpatrick almost certainly won’t be on the team next year, while second-round rookie quarterback Christian Hackenberg could get some valuable game experience that could help the franchise for the future.

Hackenberg says he can accept coach Todd Bowles’ decision to start Fitzpatrick ahead of him, but Hackenberg also says he’ll be ready if called upon.

“I’ve had plenty of time to learn, so I feel like I have a good grasp of the offense,” Hackenberg said, via NJ.com. “I think I’m ready whenever I need to be called. If that happens, I know that I’ve prepared to the best of my ability.”

Hackenberg has been inactive for every game this season but will dress for the first time on Sunday because Bryce Petty is injured. But Bowles has shown little interest in putting Hackenberg into the game even for a series, just to get his feet wet in the NFL. Unless Fitzpatrick gets hurt, it won’t be until next season that Hackenberg gets an opportunity to show what he can do.