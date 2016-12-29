Joey Bosa struggling to adapt to losing as a pro

Joey Bosa wasn’t really used to losing at all, so losing in Ohio last weekend hit him hard.
It wasn’t just the shame of losing to the previously-winless Browns, but the accumulation of frustration for the Chargers first-round pick that left him that led him to leave the locker room without talking to reporters Sunday.
“Losing’s getting pretty old pretty fast,” Bosa said, via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was just a little overly upset in the locker room.”
Of course, he went 38-4 during three years at Ohio State, so joining the Chargers in time for 5-10 is a new experience for him. And even his own excellent play (he has a team-high 9.5 sacks in 11 games) doesn’t take away from the frustration around him. With questions about the future of coach Mike McCoy (and plenty of other uncertainty about the franchise), it’s hard to not feel the pressure.
“He loves this team, he loves football,” Bosa said of McCoy. “I think he’s doing a great job. We’ve just been plagued with – I hate to blame it on injuries, but it’s hard not to when you see what our team’s been through this year.
“He’s in a tough situation, and I feel for him.”
Whether McCoy is back next year or not, Bosa gives Chargers fans something tangible to look forward to.
the team was decimated with injuries. couldnt really expect much when youre on your 6th RB and the starting line is gone basically.
lol at every one of you that repeatedly called this kid a bust before he ever played a down in the NFL.
You’re a Charger, you’ll get used to it and fast.
philyeagles5 says:
Dec 29, 2016 9:03 AM
Lol, injuries happen to every team.. Gotta learn to adapt and man up
every year the chargers have an excuse. they have had terrible injuries for the past 3 years.
If i owned the team I would do something about my conditioning staff, make some changes, address the problem.
instead, spanos does what they always do. stick their heads in the sand and hope it will get better.
I feel for Bosa. Hes a great player so far and on a terribly managed team.
It always amazes me when common sense does not prevail. Bolts management has never had any.
oh well. were on to LA
I hope all the PFT general managers calling this guy a bust have enjoyed eating some crow about Bosa. He’s been as advertised on the field which is nice to see. Should be a good player next year with full offseason program and training camp
Raiders say hi from the rear view for the next decade. I kid, I kid.
If they somehow pick up Garrett in next years draft and bookend him with Bosa…that could be the best pass rushing duo for years to come. It was nice seeing the Chargers bottom feed this year but they are in a great position to get another impact player.
I will be the first to admit that I was wrong about Bosa, dude is a flat out stud. He got Carr a handful of times this year against our line and not many peeps can say that (NO TRENT COLE JOKES!). Kudos on that pick. They knew who they wanted and they were right. What can I say.
if they were such a good team you wouldn’t have been drafted as high as you were…
Bosa will have an opportunity to play for a good team when he becomes a free agent after his rookie contract is up. The Chargers have traditionally been too cheap to keep their best players.
Uh, the difference is you are PROBABLY making more money in the NFL. Either way, until you can leave the Chargers, get used to losing, it’s going to happen a LOT.
This just in Joey, high draft picks don’t go to good teams.
Joey Bosa was a dominant player the minute he stepped on the field as a Freshman at Ohio State, then jumped to the NFL and was awesome right off the bat. Bosa should have gotten Joe Thomas’ phone number after the game, in case he needs someone to talk to about losing.
holy crap he had 9.5 sacks in 11 games!!!!?? WOW this kid’s a stud
mnm
Just be glad you didn’t get drafted by an 0-16 team. It took Matt stafford like 5 or 6 years before he got to experience a playoff game after being taken 1st overall. It’s great to be a high pick maybe, but your team was picking there for a reason.
It’s way too early to say this kid’s a bust or he’s not a bust. He hasn’t even played a full season of pro football yet. So far, so good.
There are so many problems with that entire program, though, (and a tough division) that it’s going to be awhile before Bosa is on a winner.
Hunter Henry is another Chargers rookie who flashed potential greatness. He’s not going to get his legit shot as long as Gates is hogging targets and Rivers is throwing to the other team.
Maybe a few extra preseason games would have given Bosa the physical and mental edge he needed to make a few extra plays to bring his team to victory.
You are what your record says you are, but the Chargers get there in bafflingly frustrating ways.
Wait 4 more years (3 years remaining + the option year) and go free agent, unless the Charges franchise you.
Take less money and go to a strong team.
I’d rather make 90MM and play for a strong team and hopefully win a super bowl, than make 100MM and play for a terrible team.
Joey Bosa? You mean the sure fire “bust” because he didn’t want to get conned into getting paid less than the players around him by the cheap, degenerate Charger owners?
All teams have injuries. The Bears, for example have 19 guys on IR.. It’s hard to win with backups for sure.
You won’t like losing in LA either joey.
Its a good thing so many Raiders fans are here posting on this topic…As everyone knows, they are the experts with the most experience when it comes to losing..
He probably doesn’t like the pay cut he had to take after leaving OSU.