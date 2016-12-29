Joey Bosa struggling to adapt to losing as a pro

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 8:55 AM EST

Joey Bosa wasn’t really used to losing at all, so losing in Ohio last weekend hit him hard.

It wasn’t just the shame of losing to the previously-winless Browns, but the accumulation of frustration for the Chargers first-round pick that left him that led him to leave the locker room without talking to reporters Sunday.

“Losing’s getting pretty old pretty fast,” Bosa said, via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was just a little overly upset in the locker room.”

Of course, he went 38-4 during three years at Ohio State, so joining the Chargers in time for 5-10 is a new experience for him. And even his own excellent play (he has a team-high 9.5 sacks in 11 games) doesn’t take away from the frustration around him. With questions about the future of coach Mike McCoy (and plenty of other uncertainty about the franchise), it’s hard to not feel the pressure.

“He loves this team, he loves football,” Bosa said of McCoy. “I think he’s doing a great job. We’ve just been plagued with – I hate to blame it on injuries, but it’s hard not to when you see what our team’s been through this year.

“He’s in a tough situation, and I feel for him.”

Whether McCoy is back next year or not, Bosa gives Chargers fans something tangible to look forward to.