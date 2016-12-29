Josh McCown plans to play in 2017, but has another option available

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 6:13 PM EST

At 37, Browns quarterback Josh McCown is closer in age to some coaches than he is to many of his teammates but he said Thursday that he’s not thinking about moving into another line of work at this point.

McCown is signed for next season and said Thursday that he’s planning on returning for another year on the field.

“My plan is to play,” McCown said, via ESPN.com. “I have another year left on my deal. So right now, that’s the plan. We’ll obviously get away. I’ll get with my family and discuss that and see where that leads us. But right now, that’s the plan.”

McCown is set to make $3.625 million in salary next season, but the Browns’ lack of a starting quarterback and McCown’s frequent injuries in recent years may have them looking elsewhere to fill out the position group. Should McCown want to remain in Cleveland in another capacity, head coach Hue Jackson said he’s already told McCown that there’s a place for him on the coaching staff.

“He’s made of the right stuff,” Jackson said. “He knows what it takes to coach and play in this league, and he’s going to be a rising star in this profession if that’s what he chooses to do.”

McCown appeared in five games and made three starts for the Browns this season, but has been inactive in recent weeks as the team has gone with Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler as their two active players at the position.