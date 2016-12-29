Justin Houston remains out of practice for Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 7:00 AM EST

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston remained off the field on Wednesday.

Houston didn’t practice at all last week because of swelling in his knee and missed last Sunday night’s game against the Broncos as a result. Coach Andy Reid said on Monday that the plan was to take things “day by day” with Houston and the decision on Wednesday was to keep him off the field.

It’s the second year in a row that Houston has been dealing with knee issues at the end of the regular season. He missed the final five games of last season before returning for the playoffs, but he was neither healthy nor effective and wound up having surgery that caused him to miss the first nine games of this season as well.

Running back Spencer Ware did practice for the Chiefs. Ware had an MRI on a rib injury after the Broncos game, although Reid said he thought Ware could have returned to that game had it been a more competitive affair.