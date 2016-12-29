Kenyan Drake provides Miami with a potent complement to Jay Ajayi

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 7:29 PM EST

In 2016, running back Jay Ajayi has emerged as a game-breaking workhorse for the Dolphins, with 1,213 rushing yards and three 200-yard games. Third-round rookie running back Kenyan Drake has had far fewer opportunities, but he has proven to be a competent complement to Ajayi.

“He probably warrants more in the game plan,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said regarding Drake, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Drake averages 5.8 yards per carry, but he has only 29 carries for the year. He had a career day against the Bills, with 56 yards on only four carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run. He also has 12 kick returns for an average of 31.3 per attempt, with a 96-yard touchdown. A 39-yard kick return against Buffalo helped set up a game-tying field goal.

“He’s really gotten more consistent,” Christensen said. “I’ve really been impressed with him. His consistency is really good. . . . He’s worked hard on his discipline and his steps and all of those things – his kickoff returns, his ball protection, his receiving skills. The hard thing is just getting him in more. We keep coming out of games and he has seven reps on offense or he has nine reps on offense. But when do you pull Ajayi? When do you not put [Damien Williams] in there? It’s kind of a good problem to have.”

It’s surely not a good problem for Drake, who will remain stuck behind Ajayi for as long as Ajayi is playing at a high level. The challenge will be finding a way to spread the ball around some more; if the Dolphins do, it could result in a return to the days of Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick.