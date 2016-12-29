Kenyan Drake provides Miami with a potent complement to Jay Ajayi

In 2016, running back Jay Ajayi has emerged as a game-breaking workhorse for the Dolphins, with 1,213 rushing yards and three 200-yard games. Third-round rookie running back Kenyan Drake has had far fewer opportunities, but he has proven to be a competent complement to Ajayi.
“He probably warrants more in the game plan,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said regarding Drake, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
Drake averages 5.8 yards per carry, but he has only 29 carries for the year. He had a career day against the Bills, with 56 yards on only four carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run. He also has 12 kick returns for an average of 31.3 per attempt, with a 96-yard touchdown. A 39-yard kick return against Buffalo helped set up a game-tying field goal.
“He’s really gotten more consistent,” Christensen said. “I’ve really been impressed with him. His consistency is really good. . . . He’s worked hard on his discipline and his steps and all of those things – his kickoff returns, his ball protection, his receiving skills. The hard thing is just getting him in more. We keep coming out of games and he has seven reps on offense or he has nine reps on offense. But when do you pull Ajayi? When do you not put [Damien Williams] in there? It’s kind of a good problem to have.”
It’s surely not a good problem for Drake, who will remain stuck behind Ajayi for as long as Ajayi is playing at a high level. The challenge will be finding a way to spread the ball around some more; if the Dolphins do, it could result in a return to the days of Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick.
expect a couple of two back sets this weekend.
I remember his Freshman year at Alabama behind Richardson & Henry, in 1-2 more years he might be considered a steal from that draft
“if the Dolphins do, it could result in a return to the days of Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick.”
That would be enjoyable. One thing we’ve learned however, is that having quality depth is critical, and the Fins are building that. I believe 7-8 guys from the last two drafts have become major contributors.
When I first saw him run, he reminded me of Marcus Allen. His TD run against the Bills last week reminded me of Marcus’ famous Super Bowl run against the Redskins. I don’t know if that’s why he wears #32. Mike Tannenbaum hit on some picks this year. I don’t think the Dolphins will win their playoff game, but I’m feeling optimistic about the future.