Larry Fitzgerald will go the Tim Duncan route when he decides to retire

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t know when he will retire, but he knows that it will be a low-key moment when he does.
Fitzgerald said Thursday that he won’t go on an extended retirement tour full of accolades, gifts and ceremonies like the ones we’ve seen from Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz in recent years. Fitzgerald said that he’s taking his cue from another recently retired star athlete who put out a simple press release announcing he was done with basketball.
“It’s not about me,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “This is a team game. I am one of 1,600 [NFL players]. I’ve had a great time doing it, but I will never say, ‘I’m about to do this’ and try and get some adulation. That’s not how I’m wired. Tim Duncan is more my speed.”
Should Sunday wind up being his last game, he could go out as the league’s leading pass-catcher this season. Fitzgerald shrugged off any extra congratulations for that achievement by noting that he would “put an asterisk” next to it because current leader Antonio Brown, who has 106 catches to 102 for Fitzgerald, is expected to sit out in Week 17.
Fitz to play the slot for Oakland next year.
I’m a Seahawks fan who has seen him slice and dice us in division battles, but I absolutely love Fitz. All class, all the time!!
Great player! Shame he didn’t play with GB and had Aaron Rodgers throwing to him – Imagine his stats. He’s spent his entire career without a great QB, and yet amassed great stats.
Fitz deserves a Super Bowl as much as anyone in the league right now
I can’t stand Palmer and want Fitz to go somewhere else for a shot at a ring. He’s got one or two more productive seasons. Got to a team with a great QB, where you can be a 3rd option and WIN.
Man this guy is pure class al the way. Wish him the best whatever he does.
One the the greatest of all time. Absolutely the greatest Cardinal of all time–total team player, total class profession and shameful his talents have been wasted. As a Cards fan for 20+ years, I would love to see him with a team like the Seahawks where his talents and sense of competition would be utilized to it’s fullest and he could end his career with a happy ending.
The biggest disappointment for most Cards fans this year was that after an over hyped season, Fitz may be retiring without a SB ring.
The league needs more players like Larry Fitzgerald, respected by his peers, coaches, and loved by fans, a guy that kids want to grow up to be.