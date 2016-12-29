MarQueis Gray announces extension with Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 4:35 PM EST

The Dolphins made a move to shore up their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday by signing tackle Sam Young to an extension through the 2017 season and now they’ve done the same with a member of their tight end corps.

MarQueis Gray announced on Instagram that he has a place to call home for the next two years. The team hasn’t made any announcement and there’s no word on any financial terms of the deal.

Gray joined the Dolphins in March and has seen the second-most snaps among tight ends this season while playing in all 15 games. He’s caught 14 passes for 174 yards and has been used often as a blocker over the course of the year.

The Dolphins have plenty of other players set to become free agents after the season with right guard Jermon Bushrod, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso — who will be a restricted free agent — among the most notable names on the list.