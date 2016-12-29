 Skip to content

Marvin Lewis says he plans to return to Bengals in 2017

December 29, 2016
Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals

A report from Ed Werder of ESPN earlier this week said that Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will not be retire at the end of the season.

Lewis confirmed the report on Thursday morning during an appearance with Alex Marvez and Ross Tucker of Sirius XM NFL Radio. Lewis said that he is planning on returning to the Bengals for a 15th season on their sideline.

While Lewis does not plan on walking away on his own accord, the team could, of course, have other plans for the coaching job. Lewis is signed through next season, however, and Bengals owner Mike Brown has never seemed to be the sort that would want to pay someone to not coach the team while also paying someone to coach the team.

This is the first losing season for the Bengals since 2010 and they made the playoffs each of the last five years. Lewis is 117-103-3 overall as the head coach in Cincinnati.

