Melvin Gordon practicing despite knee and hip injuries

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been dealing with knee and hip injuries that have kept him out the last two weeks, and with San Diego long since eliminated from playoff contention, you might expect him to sit out the season finale on Sunday.

But Gordon wants to play, and it increasingly looks like the Chargers are going to let him.

Gordon participated in practice today for the second day in a row, suggesting he’s likely to play on Sunday against the Chiefs. It’s a big game for Gordon personally because he’s at 997 yards on the season and wants to reach 1,000.

It’s also a big game for the Chiefs: If they win and the Raiders lose, Kansas City wins the AFC West and gets a first-round playoff bye. If the Chiefs lose, they’ll be a wild card team and have to open on the road next weekend.