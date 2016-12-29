 Skip to content

Melvin Gordon practicing despite knee and hip injuries

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 2:31 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Melvin Gordon #28 of the San Diego Chargers runs with the ball as Jurrell Casey #99 of the Tennessee Titans chases during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on November 6, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been dealing with knee and hip injuries that have kept him out the last two weeks, and with San Diego long since eliminated from playoff contention, you might expect him to sit out the season finale on Sunday.

But Gordon wants to play, and it increasingly looks like the Chargers are going to let him.

Gordon participated in practice today for the second day in a row, suggesting he’s likely to play on Sunday against the Chiefs. It’s a big game for Gordon personally because he’s at 997 yards on the season and wants to reach 1,000.

It’s also a big game for the Chiefs: If they win and the Raiders lose, Kansas City wins the AFC West and gets a first-round playoff bye. If the Chiefs lose, they’ll be a wild card team and have to open on the road next weekend.

3 Responses to “Melvin Gordon practicing despite knee and hip injuries”
  1. OldManWillow says: Dec 29, 2016 2:41 PM

    Shows you what a dolt McCoy is… Fire that clown already.

  2. brassknuckles47 says: Dec 29, 2016 2:47 PM

    This is just plain STUPID!

  3. pacificdan says: Dec 29, 2016 2:55 PM

    Why? Rest up and return next season. Makes no sense. none.

