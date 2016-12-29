Mike Zimmer on Sam Bradford: I think he’s been amazing

When the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford in the wake of Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending knee injury, their hope was that bringing him to Minnesota would help them return to the playoffs despite the loss of their starting quarterback.
A 5-0 start to the year kept those hopes high, but Bridgewater wound up with plenty of company on the injury list and the season unraveled across the board for the Vikings over the next 10 weeks. Well, almost across the board might be more precise because Bradford has turned in a good season.
He has stayed healthy, turned in the highest quarterback rating of his career and will hold the league’s new record for single-season completion percentage if he can keep or improve on the 71.3 percent he brings with him into Week 17. That hasn’t led to nearly enough points for the Vikings, but coach Mike Zimmer called Bradford’s play “really remarkable” given his late arrival to the team.
“Maybe this is the best year he’s ever had,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “If you put all those together and look at the things he’s had to deal with, I think he’s been amazing.”
Zimmer also said that he thinks Bradford could be even better next season thanks to the increased time in the system, although it’s not clear what the team’s plan will be at quarterback if Bridgewater is healthy. That’s a big if, of course, and Bradford is under contract for next season so it may be a while before anyone in Minnesota is ready to answer the question of next season’s starter.
Given the offensive line woes, I’d have to agree with Zim. Bradford has done very well this year. People who’ve watched all his games this year would probably agree.
I know the knee jerk reaction is to have Zimmer drug tested, but for a guy who was thrown into the mix last minute, who has crappy run support, and a sorry offensive line, passing for over 3600 yards, 17 TDs, and only 4 picks is fairly amazing.
I’m sure plenty of readers who only look at the won/loss record will mock this, but the truth is that Bradford has done a very nice job. The fact that he’s still in one piece with that offensive line is shocking. I’d love to see what he can do with a real offensive line and some semblance of a ground game. There were plenty of problems with the offense this year, but Bradford was not one of them.
I think Bradford has done an extremely good job, with the exception of two limiting factors.
1. He lacks the mobility that would have been valuable, given their offensive line and running back problems.
2. He tends to throw high and hard when he gets inside the red zone. Those have really hurt, probably cost the team at least 5 to 8 touchdowns. The great ones, Brady and Rodgers as two examples, get more accurate when it’s touchdown time.
I’ve always like SB and it’s unfortunate that the Vikings poor record over shadowed the year he’s had. Better than either of TB’s years and he had zero time in the system. I can’t imagine Teddy getting his job back after the way Bradford has performed and considering what they gave up for him.
I said it early on, give this dude a chance. He’s got the skills, just needs a supporting cast. This time around, he had NO help and still managed to put up some nice numbers. I’m rooting for him.
Even if Bridgewater is healthy, I don’t think it’s a given that he’s a better QB than Bradford. At some point, the Vikings are going to have a choice to make. I don’t think there’s room for both guys on the team if they’re both healthy.
The draft is the lifeblood of your franchise. If you trade away that many picks and still don’t make the playoffs, one has to say this move was a failure. Granted, what else was available.
Those that are making Bradford’s numbers out to be amazing need to look at the W/L column. Throwing checkdowns makes your completion percentage high and this works well between the 20s. You can see the problem when you get in the compressed red zone. You end up settling for FGs.
Bradford did about as good as you could given what he had around him and given the lack of training camp, etc… I give him credit for that but you can see the second half results, teams figured this team out. Having few draft picks next year won’t help fix the deficiencies this team has.
For those that mock Bradfords check downs, you must not have seen the Eagles game. The OL was so porous that Sam had to shave about 1.5 seconds off of his internal clock. It was frustrating to watch, but he had to assume that he was always under pressure. He’s no league MVP but his numbers were good enough. By and large, the rest of the team failed more so than Bradford
