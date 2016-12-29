Nick Mangold wants to remain with Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 7:55 AM EST

Among the many frustrations that the Jets have dealt with this season is the absence of center Nick Mangold from the lineup.

Mangold missed just four games over his first 10 seasons with the team, but has played in just eight games this season because of an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this month. When Mangold went on I.R., there was some discussion about the possibility that his time with the Jets might be up but Mangold said Wednesday that he wants to return in 2017.

“Shoot, I love football,” Mangold said, via NJ.com. “I miss it dearly. I’m planning on playing. I want to keep playing football, and I want to do it here.”

Mangold turns 33 in January and he’s due to have a cap number of a little more than $9 million next season. The Jets wouldn’t incur any dead money if they decided to move on, something that could be a possibility in what promises to be an offseason of changes on the roster.

Mangold said he’s focused on healing right now — surgery is a possibility — and said “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it” when asked about the possibility of taking a pay cut to remain with the only team he’s played for in the NFL.