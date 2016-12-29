Nick Saban: When NFL teams call my agent, I always say no

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 10:13 AM EST

Nick Saban says he’s not seeking a return to the NFL, but some teams have inquired about whether he would consider it.

Saban, the Alabama coach whose No. 1 team is preparing for Saturday’s college football playoff, said at a press conference today that he hasn’t talked to NFL teams, but his agent has.

“I didn’t talk to one NFL team last year, they know who to call: Jimmy Sexton has been with me for a long time,” Saban said. “He calls me and says, ‘Are you interested?’ And I say no and that’s it. That’s as far as anything ever went with any team. It’s certainly flattering that somebody would have interest, but at this station in life, from a family standpoint, from a personal standpoint, we’re excited about the challenges we have in trying to continue to have a successful program at Alabama and we haven’t entertained any other opportunities outside the opportunities we have at Alabama.”

Saban, of course, has changed his story before on his coaching future, so no one should be shocked if he does it again. But Alabama really does appear to be the best place for him: Saban has built the best program in college football. Maybe he has an itch to show he can win in the NFL, something he failed to do during his stint with the Dolphins. But more likely he really is done with pro football.