Nolan Carroll says he’s talking to Eagles about a new contract

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 12:02 PM EST

Cornerback Nolan Carroll headed into free agency after breaking his leg last season and took a visit with the Cowboys before opting to return to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

The hope was that Carroll could stay healthy in 2016 and land a longer deal this offseason. Carroll has taken care of the first part by starting every game for the Eagles and staying on the field for almost 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Now it’s time to work on the second part and Carroll said that his agent has started talks with the Eagles about a new deal.

“I’d like to come back, but it’s not just up to me,” Carroll said, via NJ.com. “We’ll see what happens.”

The Eagles are expected to be in the market for cornerback help this offseason and rookie Jalen Mills should be in a prominent role next year, but it’s a spot where depth is always desirable. That could lead to an extended stay in Philly for Carroll if the two sides can make the money work out.