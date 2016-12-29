 Skip to content

Panthers put Devin Funchess on injured reserve

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 1:36 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 08: Devin Funchess #17 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the 4th quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Panthers are playing out the string, but they’ll need some receivers to take the field Sunday so they made a move to stash one for the future.

The Panthers announced that second-year wideout Devin Funchess was going on injured reserve, and they were promoting Damiere Byrd from the practice squad to replace him on the 53-man roster.

Funchess was carted off with a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Falcons. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said it wouldn’t require surgery, but wouldn’t have allowed him to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Funchess caught 23 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns this season, not quite the production they were looking for when they paired the 2015 second-rounder with former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin. Then again, a lot of things didn’t work out the way they were hoping this season.

