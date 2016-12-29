 Skip to content

Report: Saints CB Ken Crawley dislocated kneecap in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 11:32 AM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 6: Defensive back Ken Crawley #46 of the New Orleans Saints nearly comes up with the ball against wide receiver Quinton Patton #11 of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on November, 6 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Saints won 41-23. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Saints have dealt with injuries at cornerback all year and they reportedly lost another corner in practice on Wednesday.

Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Ken Crawley dislocated his kneecap while the team was preparing for its season finale against the Falcons. Crawley is expected to need 6-8 weeks to recover from the injury, which would have him ready to go in time for the start of offseason work.

Crawley was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and wound up playing a bigger than expected role after P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux were injured early in the season. Breaux returned for six games before going on injured reserve late last week and the team also lost Kyle Wilson for the year over the summer, leaving Crawley to play about half the time over the course of the season.

Those losses have contributed to the Saints ranking 30th in the league in passing yards allowed and makes for an appealing matchup for Matt Ryan and company as they try to nail down the second seed in the NFC playoffs this weekend.

1 Response to “Report: Saints CB Ken Crawley dislocated kneecap in practice”
  1. saints737 says: Dec 29, 2016 11:55 AM

    Add it to the list – Saints 2016 caught the injury bug, only team who was hit worse was the Chargers.

