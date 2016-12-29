Report: Saints CB Ken Crawley dislocated kneecap in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 11:32 AM EST

The Saints have dealt with injuries at cornerback all year and they reportedly lost another corner in practice on Wednesday.

Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Ken Crawley dislocated his kneecap while the team was preparing for its season finale against the Falcons. Crawley is expected to need 6-8 weeks to recover from the injury, which would have him ready to go in time for the start of offseason work.

Crawley was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and wound up playing a bigger than expected role after P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux were injured early in the season. Breaux returned for six games before going on injured reserve late last week and the team also lost Kyle Wilson for the year over the summer, leaving Crawley to play about half the time over the course of the season.

Those losses have contributed to the Saints ranking 30th in the league in passing yards allowed and makes for an appealing matchup for Matt Ryan and company as they try to nail down the second seed in the NFC playoffs this weekend.