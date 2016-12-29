Report: Tyrod Taylor has “severe” groin injury

The Buffalo Bills have made a business decision to put quarterback Tyrod Taylor in bubble wrap to avoid the vesting of $30.5 million in injury guarantees that become full guarantees in March. It may have been too late.
Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that Taylor has “fought [through] a severe groin injury that could need more attention in [the] offseason.”
If “more attention” means surgery and if Taylor can’t pass a physical before the third day of the next league year, the Bills will be stuck with Taylor and the $30.5 million. Which necessarily would make the job less attractive to any coach who may not want Taylor to play quarterback.
Last year, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had three different offseason surgeries that kept the 49ers from cutting him before April 1 and avoiding his $11.9 million base salary.
The Buffalo predicament is the direct result of a convoluted contract extension aimed at giving Taylor a bump for 2016 along with the promise of a big payday in 2017, while protecting the Bills against a Kirk Cousins-style franchise tag dilemma after what would have been the last year of Taylor’s contract. If that device blows up on the Bills, with Taylor getting the $30.5 million at a time when the Bills would have liked to pull the plug and move on, the blame will fall on the two men who have managed to work their relationships with ownership into a high degree of job security: G.M. Doug Whaley and team president Russ Brandon.
At a time when ownership seems to have a blind spot for Whaley and Brandon, it’ll be interesting to see whether a failure of the Taylor deal will change that.
The plot just thickened to the tune of 30.5 million!
Surprised this mechanism hasn’t been used by NFL’ers with injury guarantees more often… what NFL player couldn’t find something that needed surgery after a season?
Convenient cover story for Whaley to order the interim to play Manuel.
Well played, T-Mobile.
NFL teams like the Bills will make up fake injuries and cut guys like Taylor to avoid paying players that improve their chances of winning, and it’s called a “business decision” and accepted by the media. Meanwhile, unpaid college players who make a “business decision” not to play in a meaningless bowl game to avoid risk of an injury that could cost them millions of dollars are criticized by the media and NFL teams. Hypocritical much?
In my world that’s called malpractice.
an utter mess in buffalo and they screwed themselves and no one to blame but that sad pitiful front office…mediocrity for years and years to come…if you smelllllllllllllll what the eaze is cookn!
wow…now Bills going to have to pay the man..yikes
Yeah severe groin injury from the owner cutting his balls out from underneath him….
Never heard of anyone fighting through a severe groin injury, usually a minor groin pull sidelines players for weeks.
Wow talk about handcuffing a new coach if he doesn’t pass the physical.
They’ll be stuck with Taylor for at least 2 years or half to take a huge cap hit and strangle their roster.
Feel sorry for the Buffalo fans if it works out that way.
The only bright side would be whoever the new HC ends up being better be a heck of a lot better “quarterback whisperer” than Rex was. Taylor has potential if he gets the right coaching.
“Blind spot” is kind, Mikey. And the Lions had a “blind spot” when it came to Matt Millen?
Who didn’t see this coming. This pushback for being benched. He wants that money next year. This “groin” injury will linger into next spring. Watch.
Several things don’t add up here. Despite knowing they’ll be on the hook for $30 million if he’s seriously hurt the Bills continued to let him start and practice fully? (He’s on the injury report as a full participant still this week.) And how could Anthony Lynn the OC and now interim head coach have not known he was badly hurt? Because Lynn insinuated yesterday he’d start Taylor this week if it was up to him.
It won’t make any difference anyway. If they have truly already decided to give the job to Anthony Lynn, then they won’t have to worry about it. There wont be another coach to ask whether he wants to stick with Taylor. Lynn can coach him and they can look forward to more 8 and 8’s.
Inept is the only word that comes to mind when I think of the Bills….