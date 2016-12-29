Report: Tyrod Taylor has “severe” groin injury

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 3:01 PM EST

The Buffalo Bills have made a business decision to put quarterback Tyrod Taylor in bubble wrap to avoid the vesting of $30.5 million in injury guarantees that become full guarantees in March. It may have been too late.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that Taylor has “fought [through] a severe groin injury that could need more attention in [the] offseason.”

If “more attention” means surgery and if Taylor can’t pass a physical before the third day of the next league year, the Bills will be stuck with Taylor and the $30.5 million. Which necessarily would make the job less attractive to any coach who may not want Taylor to play quarterback.

Last year, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had three different offseason surgeries that kept the 49ers from cutting him before April 1 and avoiding his $11.9 million base salary.

The Buffalo predicament is the direct result of a convoluted contract extension aimed at giving Taylor a bump for 2016 along with the promise of a big payday in 2017, while protecting the Bills against a Kirk Cousins-style franchise tag dilemma after what would have been the last year of Taylor’s contract. If that device blows up on the Bills, with Taylor getting the $30.5 million at a time when the Bills would have liked to pull the plug and move on, the blame will fall on the two men who have managed to work their relationships with ownership into a high degree of job security: G.M. Doug Whaley and team president Russ Brandon.

At a time when ownership seems to have a blind spot for Whaley and Brandon, it’ll be interesting to see whether a failure of the Taylor deal will change that.