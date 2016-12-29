Richard Sherman says, “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone”; will you?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 6:18 AM EST

In explaining his decision not to conduct his weekly press conference from the podium in the room dedicated to such session, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said, “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

So that provides the natural basis for the PFT Live question of the day: Will you?

It’s a fair question, given that he brought up the issue. That said, he likely won’t be going away any time soon. Sherman is finishing his sixth season, and he continues to perform at a very high level.

I’m voting yes, I’ll miss him. Apart from Sherman’s football skills, I prefer a guy who says something other than the cookie cutter crap that we constantly hear from so many players and coaches. I like something genuine and real, even if at times it’s perhaps a little contrived for effect.

