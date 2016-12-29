 Skip to content

Robert Griffin III cleared to return from concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 8:39 AM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Joey Bosa #99 of the San Diego Chargers sacks Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III is cleared to play in Sunday’s season finale.

The Browns announced this morning that Griffin, who suffered a concussion last week, was cleared after seeing an independent neurologist.

It’s unclear, however, whether Griffin will start on Sunday against the Steelers. Browns coach Hue Jackson has indicated all season that Griffin is the starter when healthy, but rushing him back from a concussion may be unwise even if the doctors say he’s ready. If Griffin doesn’t go, the Browns would turn to rookie Cody Kessler.

So far this season Kessler has been the most effective of the three Browns starters. Kessler has a passer rating of 92.3, Griffin has a psser rating of 64.9 and Josh McCown has a passer rating of 72.3.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Robert Griffin III cleared to return from concussion”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!