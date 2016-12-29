Robert Griffin III cleared to return from concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2016, 8:39 AM EST

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III is cleared to play in Sunday’s season finale.

The Browns announced this morning that Griffin, who suffered a concussion last week, was cleared after seeing an independent neurologist.

It’s unclear, however, whether Griffin will start on Sunday against the Steelers. Browns coach Hue Jackson has indicated all season that Griffin is the starter when healthy, but rushing him back from a concussion may be unwise even if the doctors say he’s ready. If Griffin doesn’t go, the Browns would turn to rookie Cody Kessler.

So far this season Kessler has been the most effective of the three Browns starters. Kessler has a passer rating of 92.3, Griffin has a psser rating of 64.9 and Josh McCown has a passer rating of 72.3.