Ryan Fitzpatrick recognizes the obvious realities of his season

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 6:49 AM EST

The first year of the partnership between the Jets and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was a successful one and the two sides did an extended negotiating dance over the offseason to find a contract that both sides could agree to for a second run.

It didn’t go nearly as well. The Jets are 4-11 and 2-8 in games started by Fitzpatrick, who has thrown 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in a dreadful season. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick acknowledged the “obvious reality” that there won’t be a third year together after “the most difficult” year of his career.

“I think the Kansas City game [when Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions] was tough in terms of all of the interceptions and turnovers that game,” Fitzpatrick said, via Newsday. “[I] just kind of got into a downward spiral there that I was never really able to get out of. I don’t know if you can put it on one particular thing, but I just have not played well.”

That’s another obvious reality of the 2016 season, albeit one that hasn’t soured Fitzpatrick on continuing his career in 2017. It seems hard to believe anyone will be handing him a starting job since no one signed him away while his tango with the Jets was going on after a significantly better campaign.