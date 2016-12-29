Ryan Shazier has the speed but not the hands to play offense

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 11:14 AM EST

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier apparently agrees with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who said Wednesday that defensive players generally aren’t good enough to play offense. Shazier knows he’s fast enough to play offense. However, he lacks one of the key ingredients for becoming a tight end.

“I talked to the coaches a few times [about playing offense] but I’ve got to get my hands right,” Shazier said on Wednesday’s PFT Live on NBC SportsRadio and NBCSN. “I’ve dropped too many picks to play offense. I’ve got to catch them a little bit more, then they might take me into consideration of playing offense.”

Shazier, a first-round pick in 2014, outran the team’s receivers during an offseason workout in June. On Wednesday, Shazier admitted that receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is likely faster than Shazier, but that Heyward-Bey wasn’t part of that race.

Antonio Brown was.

“He said he pulled out or something like that,” Shazier said of Brown. “He said he got off bad, he didn’t see anybody, he knew he was going to win or something like that.”

Shazier won’t be playing something like tight end until he shows he can catch the ball better than he currently does. He gets points for being self-aware; he’ll get even more points if he improves his catching skills to the point at which the Steelers would give him a chance to stretch the field with an uncanny amount of speed that rarely gets used to its full potential from the inside linebacker position.