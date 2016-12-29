Ryan Tannehill returns to the practice field

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 8:36 PM EST

Officially, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not participate in practice on Thursday, due to a knee injury suffered 18 days ago. Unofficially, he was back on the practice field for the first time since a low hit from Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell resulted in a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear of the ACL in this left knee.

Wearing a knee brace, Tannehill threw passes on the side, via the Associated Press.

Coach Adam Gase explained to reporters the factors that will determine whether Tannehill will play in the postseason.

“When I feel comfortable with what the doctors are telling me that we’re not going to have any kind of injury that could prevent him from hurting his career or hurting his chances to play next year,” Gase said. “So we’re going to be very, very smart.”

PFT has reported that the Dolphins are taking a day-to-day approach to Tannehill, with a start in the wild-card round possible but at this point not likely.

A Grade II MCL sprain typically entails a timetable of four to six weeks for healing. The ACL tear won’t get any better on its own; reconstructive surgery remains a possibility, based on how the knee responds.