Savage-Osweiler likely will be 1-2 on the Texans depth chart in 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 6:23 PM EST

The Texans have benched quarterback Brock Osweiler, replacing him with third-year former fourth-rounder Tom Savage. Barring injury, it will last for at least the rest of the season.

As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle explained on Thursday’s PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, Savage likely will enter 2017 as the starter, with Osweiler as the high-priced backup. Again, barring injury.

The arrangement will create an awkward dynamic, with Savage making $690,000 in 2017 and Osweiler earning more than 23 times that amount.

The situation could prompt the Texans to try to sign Savage to a new deal, but with so much money tied up in Osweiler and with other key players due for new deals (such as receiver DeAndre Hopkins), it won’t be easy both to reward Savage and to purchase his shot at unrestricted free agency or the franchise tag.

Regardless, Osweiler will be back, given the massive contract he signed. And McClain made it clear that, despite some national reports attempting to characterize the Osweiler acquisition as an ownership move, coach Bill O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith wanted Osweiler, and they got him. And they surely now wish they hadn’t.