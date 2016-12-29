Savage-Osweiler likely will be 1-2 on the Texans depth chart in 2017

The Texans have benched quarterback Brock Osweiler, replacing him with third-year former fourth-rounder Tom Savage. Barring injury, it will last for at least the rest of the season.
As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle explained on Thursday’s PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, Savage likely will enter 2017 as the starter, with Osweiler as the high-priced backup. Again, barring injury.
The arrangement will create an awkward dynamic, with Savage making $690,000 in 2017 and Osweiler earning more than 23 times that amount.
The situation could prompt the Texans to try to sign Savage to a new deal, but with so much money tied up in Osweiler and with other key players due for new deals (such as receiver DeAndre Hopkins), it won’t be easy both to reward Savage and to purchase his shot at unrestricted free agency or the franchise tag.
Regardless, Osweiler will be back, given the massive contract he signed. And McClain made it clear that, despite some national reports attempting to characterize the Osweiler acquisition as an ownership move, coach Bill O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith wanted Osweiler, and they got him. And they surely now wish they hadn’t.
How sweet is FIRST place… when SECOND place is worth 72 MILLION??
O’Brien better thank Romeo C everyday he sees him, because Romeo is the only reason we haven’t had 3 disastrous seasons in a row. O’Brien is an offensive mess. He can’t evaluate/pick coordinators or quarterbacks (remember Mallet was his guy last year), and O’Brien is god awful at calling his own plays. I guess we keep him again next year because we’ve had three winning seasons in a row, but man is he bad at the side of the ball he controls.
Be careful, this will really make Brocky mad and he will go on a massive pout trip and be mean.
Rick Smith. GM of the Year!
Rick Smith the genius GM everybody. And resigned just recently until 2020. He’ll be making great moves like this for three more years.
Super bowl!
They don’t even need a depth chart to begin the 2017 pre-season, but if they do, it’s not going to be etched in stone. The two QBs will have the entire off-season to prepare and then battle it out in the pre-season. Whoever plays the best will win the job. I would bet on Osweiler. The competition will serve the team well. If Savage can beat out Osweiler, then Houston is in pretty good shape.
Osweiler’s young and will get better with the right coaching .. he wasn’t terrible in Denver and has a pretty good team around him now …
O’Brien needs to find a QB whisperer like Adam Gase and back off a bit …